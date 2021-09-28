Open Auditions Announced for The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's Production of THE WIZ JR.

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati is holding online auditions for a brand-new adaptation of THE WIZ JR., opening at the Taft Theatre in April 2022.

This audition is open to all people, ages, and talents. Whether you see yourself as a beginner who only sings in the shower and dances in the kitchen, or you've performed with them before, everyone is welcome on their stage. Show them what you've got for a chance to be a part of TCT's modern telling of this beloved classic story.

This production will be directed by Zhailon Levingston, who is currently directing CHICKEN & BISCUITS on Broadway and has worked on productions of HADESTOWN and TINA: THE Tina Turner MUSICAL.

TCT is the nation's oldest children's theatre. All roles are paid positions.

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati believes the stories on their stages and the work they do behind the scenes must reflect the diverse communities they serve. They believe inclusive work cultures spark wide-ranging, exploratory conversations and learning. Therefore, they strongly welcome and encourage people from all backgrounds, races, ethnicities, gender, gender identities, religions, abilities, and ages to apply as they continue their commitment to diversity and build an inclusive environment at TCT.

Auditions are by online submission only. Submissions will close Friday, October 8th.

To submit your audition and learn more, please visit: https://bit.ly/TCT-Wiz-Auditions.

You MUST register online and include a YouTube link (marked as unlisted) in the registration. Upload a video of you singing a song from THE WIZ or a song in the style of THE WIZ. Your song should at least be 30 seconds in length, but no more than 1 minute and 30 seconds. PLEASE DO NOT REGISTER UNTIL YOU HAVE COMPLETED YOUR VIDEO AUDITION. If you need to cancel or make changes, please follow the link in your registration email. Multiple slots for a single actor will be cancelled. You will need to register for a specific time which will be used for internal purposes only, DO NOT REPORT TO TCT IN PERSON.

You may be asked to return and attend a socially distanced in-person callback if you are being considered for a certain role. They will reach out directly to all auditionees we'd like to callback. Callbacks will be held Saturday, October 9 and Sunday, October 10.

THE WIZ Adapted from "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" By L. Frank Baum. Book by William F. Brown. Additional Material by Tina Tippit. Music and Lyrics by Charlie Smalls. Copyright 1975, 1979, 2006, 2010.

This Sixty-Minute Version of THE WIZ JR. was developed by The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati, Deondra Kamau Means, Resident Artist.

THE WIZ JR.

Book: William F. Brown

Music & Lyrics: Charlie Smalls

Additional Material: Tina Tippit

Adaptation: Deondra Kamau Means

Directed by: Zhailon Levingston

A beloved Broadway gem, The Wiz infuses L. Frank Baum's The Wonderful Wizard of Oz with a dazzling mix of rock, gospel and soul music. This timeless tale of Dorothy's adventures through the Land of Oz is a fun, family-friendly, and modern musical.

Rehearsals: February 28 - March 26, 2022 Mon-Thur: 6:30-9:30 PM, Sat: 10AM - 4PM

Tech in the Taft Theatre: March 30 - April 1, 2022

(Daytime/Evening)

Performances: April 2 - 11, 2022

Morning and Afternoon performances during school days. Morning, afternoon and evening performances Friday-Sunday.

AUNT EM: Female Identifying, Dorothy's Aunt. Life has not been easy for her and promises little else. Harsh towards Dorothy at times, but acts out of love.



DOROTHY: Female Identifying, Bright eyed and alive as can be. Would rather remain a child as long as possible instead of accepting the responsibilities of adulthood.



UNCLE HENRY: Male Identifying, Dorothy's Uncle. Physically run-down from years of hard work on the farm. Often acts as the voice of reason towards Aunt Em.



ADDAPERLE: Any gender identity, any age, Good Witch of the North. Has magic powers they refer to as "doing tricks." Their magical abilities don't always pan out as well as they would like them to.



SCARECROW: Any gender identity, any age, Tired of being a scarecrow and the prospect of not going anywhere. Embarks on the journey to see The Wiz in hopes they can provide a brain.



TIN MAN: Any gender identity, any age, Human at one time. Lost all their limbs to a cursed axe. Joins in the journey in hopes The Wiz will provide them a heart because "it isn't enough to be good looking."



LION: Any gender identity, any age, Travels around the jungle scaring people, but has "a yellow streak a mile wide." Coward state stems from deeper mother issues and gets. Joins in the journey to see The Wiz to gain some courage.



THE WIZ: Any gender identity, any age, All-powerful leader over the land of Oz. Hides their true nature behind the façade of a temperamental leader. Their true identity is an enigma.



EVILLENE: Any gender identity, any age, Wicked Witch of the West. Low-down evil. Not a kind bone in their body nor kind thought in their rotten mind.



GLINDA: Any gender identity, any age, Good Witch of the South. Prettiest of all the witches. Very wise in the way of show-business.



ENSEMBLE: A group of Adults, Teens, and children to play a wide variety of characters and features including munchkins, Citizens of Oz, Gatekeeper, Lord High Underling, Winged Monkeys and understudy principal roles. Seeking extremely strong and versatile Dancer, Singer, Actors. Tumbling and tap ability a HUGE plus.