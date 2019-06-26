Get Into THE FIGHT At Know Theatre This Season

In its 2018-2019 season, the Know Theatre stared down our fears with our season-long theme of "Fear Itself." When faced with darkness, what can we do but keep up the fight? We stand together as we unveil our theme for the coming season: "The Fight."

In the 2019-2020 season, we invite you to stand alongside us as we fight for ourselves, for our family, for our friends, for the world. We take control. We fight for the future. We find our magic, chase the light, and heal our wounds. We fight for truth. We fight to Know.

Welcome to the Know's twenty-second MainStage Season:

MainStage

Girl in the Red Corner by Stephen Spotswood

Directed by Tamara Winters

July 26-August 17, 2019

Unemployed, fresh off a dead-end marriage, and searching for a way to take control of her life, Halo walks into a gym and signs up for mixed martial arts lessons. Her trainer thinks she's a light-weight. Her mother and sister think it's just plain weird. Very quickly the lessons she learns in the ring bleed into the rest of her life and Halo finds herself battling against everyone around her.

As she prepares for her first match, Halo realizes that life inside the cage and outside the cage are disturbingly similar. And that the only way to survive either is to fight.

10 words or less: Warrior woman remakes herself and her world.

Rated: Probably PG-13.

The Absentee by Julia Doolittle

directed by TBA

September 13-October 5, 2019

Far out in the Milky Way, "Beacons" serve as lighthouses for warping spaceships around the galaxy. When a U.S. Space Forces ship explodes near Beacon 44.AR.90, its Operator finds herself alone in deep space with only her ship's A.I. for companionship. That is, until a persistent canvasser calls, desperate to convince her to vote absentee in the 2088 election.

A semi-finalist for the Relentless award, and winner of the 2019-2020 Woodward/Newman Drama Award.

10 words or less: In space you can't outrun grief. Or love. Or duty.

Rated: PG-13.

Puffs, or seven increasingly eventful years at a certain school of magic and magic

by Matt Cox

directed by Andrew Hungerford

Regional Premiere!

November 22-December 21, 2019

Heroes. Made. Not Born. Except sometimes they are born. On a gloomy night in a far away magical land called: England. Follow a trio of friends, three Puffs, as they study magic at school of female magic and male magic concurrent with a certain boy wizard and his friends.

Magic, sports, and a battle against evil in a hilarious new play for anyone who's ever felt like they weren't the hero of their story.

10 words or less: #ThirdOrNothing

Rated: PG-13.

In the Night Time (before the sun rises) by Nina Segal

US Premiere

Directed by TBA

January 17-February 8, 2020

A baby cries. A bottle breaks. A window smashes. In the small hours of the night, a couple try to soothe their screaming infant - but as the hours grow longer, the world becomes elastic around them, and the horrors that scar our planet threaten to crash into the baby's room.

Should they ever have brought this child into such a wounded world?

10 words or less: How do you make it through the night?

Rated: PG-13.

Alabaster by Audrey Cefaly

National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere

Directed by TBA

February 28-March 21, 2020

A noted photographer sets out to explore the topography of "scars." Her journey lands her in the mysterious realm of an undiscovered folk artist hiding away in North Alabama.

A beautiful new play that explores what it means to be truly "seen," how we pick up the pieces, how we move forward and how we heal. Narrated by a goat.

10 words or less: Show our scars together.

Rated: PG-13.

Lasso of Truth by Carson Kreitzer

Directed by Tamara Winters

April 17-May 9, 2020

Who is Wonder Woman and where did she come from? Lasso of Truth explores the knotty origin story of our preeminent female superhero, created by William Marston, inventor of the first lie-detector machine. This smart, seductive, wild ride features the two women Marston lived with in a polyamorous relationship - both of whom inspired the famous character - plus a girl in search of answers about her childhood heroine, and a guy trying to hold on to his prized first issue.

10 words or less: The intoxicating appeal of (super)power(s).

Rated: R.

