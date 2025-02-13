Cincinnati Opera Receives Anonymous Gift In Support Of Opera Fusion: New Works

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cincinnati Opera has announced a donation in support of Opera Fusion: New Works (OF:NW), its joint creative venture with the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music (CCM). The company has received an anonymous gift that will extend OF:NW by three years.

Cincinnati Opera and CCM launched Opera Fusion: New Works in 2011 to foster the development of new American operas, receiving significant support from the Mellon Foundation. Jointly led by Robin Guarino, professor of opera at CCM, and Evans Mirageas, The Harry T. Wilks Artistic Director of Cincinnati Opera, the nationally unique initiative offers composers and librettists the opportunity to workshop their operas-in-progress, utilizing the facilities, personnel, and talent of both Cincinnati Opera and CCM.

To date, the program has hosted 34 workshops or orchestral readings for 28 operas, including several works that have since received multiple productions throughout the U.S.: Fellow Travelers by Gregory Spears and Greg Pierce, Eurydice by Matthew Aucoin and Sarah Ruhl, and Champion by Terence Blanchard and Michael Cristofer. Two OF:NW projects received their New York City premieres earlier this month to enthusiastic audience and critical acclaim: Blind Injustice by Scott Davenport Richards and David Cote, and Morgiane by Edmond Dédé.

Funding from the Mellon Foundation, which has supported OF:NW since its inception, is due to end in 2025. The newly announced gift will enable the program to continue through 2028 and host workshops for six additional operas.

Said Evans Mirageas, “Opera Fusion: New Works has been transformative for Cincinnati Opera, CCM, and opera in America. This generous gift will allow this unique creative collaboration to continue to thrive, giving composers and librettists valuable resources to shape their stories and ensuring the vibrancy of the art form for decades to come.”

“CCM is proud to continue our partnership with Cincinnati Opera, and we are grateful for the wonderful gift that makes this possible,” said Peter Jutras, the Thomas James Kelly Professor of Music and Dean at CCM. “Opera Fusion: New Works is an initiative that exemplifies the spirit of our university’s ‘Next Lives Here’ strategic direction, connecting our students with the artists who are shaping the future of their industry and adding to the opera repertoire with impactful stories that resonate with contemporary audiences.”

To learn more about Opera Fusion: New Works, visit ofnw.org.

