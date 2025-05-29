YOU WILL GET SICK & More Lead Chicago's June 2025 Top Theatre Shows

Chicago is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Chicago for June 2025.

You Will Get Sick

Steppenwolf Theatre Company - June 05, 2025 through July 13, 2025

Featuring ensemble members Cliff Chamberlain, Amy Morton and Namir Smallwood with Jordan Arredondo and Sadieh Rifai A young man with a secret. An older woman who will listen. A predatory flock of birds. An upcoming audition for The Wizard of Oz. Welcome to You Will Get Sick, a wildly imaginative new play that traces the hilarious and deeply moving saga of one man’s illness and his unlikely caretaker’s pursuit of her dreams. Marking longtime ensemble member Amy Morton's return to the Steppenwolf statge, Noah Diaz's play was admired as “lively, surreal and surprising” by the New York Times. Equal parts buddy-comedy, form-bending experiment and sober meditation on mortality, You Will Get Sick is an unforgettable theatrical experience.

For tickets: click here.

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Cadillac Palace Theatre - June 03, 2025 through June 08, 2025

An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n’ Roll. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters.

For tickets: click here.

Iraq, But Funny

Lookingglass Theatre Company - Now through July 20, 2025

Chicago’s Tony-Award winning Lookingglass Theatre Company is proud to announce its next production, the world premiere of Iraq, But Funny, May 29 - July 20, 2025, in The Joan and Paul Theatre at Water Tower Water Works, 163 E. Pearson St. at Michigan Ave. This semi-autobiographical play is written by Ensemble Member Atra Asdou and directed by Dalia Ashurina and features Susaan Jamshidi, Gloria Imseih Petrelli, James Rana, Sina Pooresmaeil and Atra Asdou.

For tickets: click here.

42 Balloons

Chicago Shakespeare Theater - May 24, 2025 through June 29, 2025

42 Balloons is a North American premiere musical inspired by the true story of Larry Walters, who made headlines with his extraordinary lawn chair flight powered by helium-filled weather balloons. Set in the 1980s, this heartwarming production features a book, music, and lyrics by Jack Godfrey, with direction by Ellie Coote. The show captures the essence of pursuing dreams and the surprising turns that can ensue, supported by an infectious pop score. It runs at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater from May 24 to June 29, 2025.

For tickets: click here.

Cats

Paramount Theatre - April 30, 2025 through June 15, 2025

Paramount Theatre presents a circus-themed revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats, running from April 30 to June 15, 2025. Directed by Trent Stork, this production will feature stunning acrobatics and performances from a talented cast, including Emily Rohm as Grizabella, Lorenzo Rush Jr. as Old Deuteronomy, and Donovan Hoffer as Rum Tum Tugger. Audiences will be immersed in the whimsical world of the Jellicle cats as they explore themes of identity and redemption through music and dance, highlighted by iconic songs like “Memory.” This reimagining promises to be a unique experience, showcasing the athletic grace of circus performers alongside the beloved characters of the musical.

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.