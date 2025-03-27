THE BOOK OF GRACE & More Lead Chicago's April 2025 Top Theatre Shows

Chicago is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Chicago for April 2025.

The Book of Grace

Steppenwolf Theatre Company - Now through May 18, 2025

Grace looks for the good in everything: in her husband’s rules, in the border he patrols, in the return of his estranged son. But a want for goodness cannot unwind the past, as this taut family reunion explodes in all directions. The Chicago premiere of Suzan-Lori Parks’ The Book of Grace is an incendiary family portrait from the Pulitzer Prize-winning writer of Topdog/Underdog. Witness this startling reminder that the search for common ground can be a brutal journey for those on every side of the divide.

For tickets: click here.

La Boheme

Lyric Opera House - March 15, 2025 through April 12, 2025

Puccini brings unique beauty and sensitivity to this tale of young lovers in 19th-century Paris. Featuring the famous arias of the ardent poet Rodolfo, the seamstress Mimi, and the good-hearted party-girl Musetta, matched perfectly to the romance and heartbreak of this universal story. La Boheme is operatic perfection.

For tickets: click here.





The Listeners

Lyric Opera House - March 30, 2025 through April 11, 2025

The renowned composer/librettist team Missy Mazzoli and Royce Vavrek tell the story of Claire, who is driven nearly mad by an unending, low frequency hum that she hears. In desperation, she jons a community organization, The Listeners, formed to discover the origin of the noise and destroy it. The group becomes frighteningly cult-like, ultimately leading to catastrophic consequences.

For tickets: click here.





Million Dollar Quartet

Stolp Island Theatre - July 10, 2024 through June 29, 2025

You may have loved Million Dollar Quartet in 2017 at Paramount Theatre – now imagine it set in Sun Studio itself. The new Stolp Island Theatre was designed to immerse you in the experience so you can say “I was there!” On December 4, 1956, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins had a chance encounter at Sun Studio in Memphis. What transpired was one of the greatest impromptu jam sessions in music history.

For tickets: click here.

Lifespan of a Fact

Oil Lamp Theater - March 14, 2025 through April 06, 2025

Oil Lamp Theater is proud to present The Lifespan of a Fact, written by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell and directed by Oil Lamp's Artistic Director Elizabeth Mazur Levin, March 14 - April 6, at Oil Lamp Theater, 1723 Glenview Road. This sharp, witty, and thought-provoking play challenges the boundaries of journalism and ethics as truth and creative license collide. A recent Harvard grad fact checks the work of a prominent writer and delves into the complexities of truth in a world where facts can be slippery and perspective can change everything.

For tickets: click here.

The Winter's Tale

Windy City Playhouse - March 11, 2025 through April 20, 2025

One of Shakespeare’s final plays, THE WINTER’S TALE is a romantic comedy with elements of tragedy. King Leontes of Sicilia falsely accuses his wife, Hermione, of infidelity with his Best Friend, the King of Bohemia. Inflamed by jealousy and convinced that he is right, Leontes’ torment causes a storm of loss that only the next generation can heal. Shakespeare’s THE WINTER’S TALE is a captivating parable of betrayals, renewed hope, and the transformative power of time.

For tickets: click here.

Peter Pan

Chicago Kids Company - March 12, 2025 through August 08, 2025

Follow Peter Pan and Tinkerbell to Neverland! The adventures are endless in a world of pirates and mayhem. Let your imagination fly to a place that allows you to NEVER GROW UP!

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.