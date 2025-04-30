Circus Themed CATS & More Lead Chicago's April 2025 Top Theatre Shows

Chicago is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

Cats

Paramount Theatre - Now through June 15, 2025

Paramount Theatre presents a circus-themed revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats, running from April 30 to June 15, 2025. Directed by Trent Stork, this production will feature stunning acrobatics and performances from a talented cast, including Emily Rohm as Grizabella, Lorenzo Rush Jr. as Old Deuteronomy, and Donovan Hoffer as Rum Tum Tugger. Audiences will be immersed in the whimsical world of the Jellicle cats as they explore themes of identity and redemption through music and dance, highlighted by iconic songs like “Memory.” This reimagining promises to be a unique experience, showcasing the athletic grace of circus performers alongside the beloved characters of the musical.

The Book of Grace

Steppenwolf Theatre Company - March 27, 2025 through May 18, 2025

Grace looks for the good in everything: in her husband’s rules, in the border he patrols, in the return of his estranged son. But a want for goodness cannot unwind the past, as this taut family reunion explodes in all directions. The Chicago premiere of Suzan-Lori Parks’ The Book of Grace is an incendiary family portrait from the Pulitzer Prize-winning writer of Topdog/Underdog. Witness this startling reminder that the search for common ground can be a brutal journey for those on every side of the divide.

The Da Vinci Code

Drury Lane Theatre - April 09, 2025 through June 01, 2025

Dan Brown’s global best-selling thriller comes to life on stage in this action-packed Chicago premiere. Adapted by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel, The Da Vinci Code follows Professor Robert Langdon and cryptologist Sophie Neveu as they race to unravel an ancient mystery hidden in plain sight. Directed by Elizabeth Margolius and starring Jeff Parker and Vaneh Assadourian, this gripping theatrical event promises suspense, secrets, and high-stakes intrigue.

Legally Blonde

The Edge Theater - April 25, 2025 through May 04, 2025

A fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde The Musical, follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Totally catchy and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances - the musical is so much fun, it should be illegal!

Hadestown (Chicago)

CIBC Theatre - May 06, 2025 through May 18, 2025

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and original director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today… and always. Intertwining two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

