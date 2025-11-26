Photos: THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF THE NORTH POLE Holiday Parody At The Clutch

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Hell in a Handbag Productions is presenting the world premiere of THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF THE NORTH POLE, a holiday parody written by Artistic Director David Cerda*, directed by Tommy Bullington. Check out photos of the show.

The Real Housewives of The North Pole features ensemble members David Cerda*, David Lipschutz*, Terry McCarthy* and Robert Williams* with Kelly Opalko, Taylor Mercado Owen, Britain Shutters, Anna Rose Steinmeyer and Honey West. Understudies include Gretchen Greear, Brenda Holiday, Silas Kachman, Riley Partin and Hannah Tymoko.

The North Pole is in trouble. Santa and all the North Pole power players are indicted for fraud and it’s up to the women to try and save their families from financial ruin. But how? Years of wealth and privilege have left them with a lot of designer clothes and jewelry, but little else.

Santa’s wife, Ruth Claus (Honey West), is newly sober and juggling finances, with only her suave sobriety coach Carlos (Taylor Mercado Owen) to lean on. Enter Andy Cohen (David Lipschutz*) from the Bravo network, who whisks her into reality TV stardom with The Real Housewives of the North Pole.

Ruth joins a frosty lineup of holiday divas: Mrs. Samantha Frosty (Robert Williams*), Suzy Snowflake (Britain Shutters), Mrs. Gladys Dasher (David Cerda*) and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’s wife, Clarice (Anna Rose Steinmeyer) – all ready to share holiday spirit – and actual spirits.

Rounding out the chaos: an anonymous Production Assistant (Kelly Opalko) and Cookie (Terry McCarthy*), the unapologetic make-up guru. There will be plenty of cameo appearances by some of the North Pole’s most famous (and infamous) citizens, as well – thanks to magic of technology.

The production team includes Marcus Klein (Scenic Design), Marquecia Jordan (Costume Design), Liz Cooper (Lighting Design), Matthew Chase (Sound Design), Maggie O'Brien (Props Design), Peter Neville (Video Design), Connor Wilkes (Video Production), Brigitte Ditmars (Choreographer), Katelyn Dunivan ( Fight and Intimacy Coordinator), Lolly Extract/Jabberwocky Marionettes (Puppet Design), Syd Genco* (Make-up Design), Keith Ryan* (Wig Design), Mealah Heidenreich* (Production Manager), Jason Pikscher (Technical Director), Conor Frank (Stage Manager), Kelly Gross (Assistant Stage Manager), Michael S. Miller* (Graphic Design) and Rick Aguilar Studios* (Photography).

*Denotes Handbag Ensemble Member

Playing November 20, 2025 – January 4, 2026 at The Clutch, Handbag’s boutique performance space at 4335 N. Western Ave. in Chicago’s North Center neighborhood. Tickets are now on sale at handbagproductions.org or buytickets.at/hellinahandbagproductions/1836141.