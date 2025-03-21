XAVIER MORTIMER: MASTER OF MAGIC Is Now Playing Through Sunday Only

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway In Chicago and Starvox Touring has announced XAVIER MORTIMER: MASTER OF MAGIC is now playing at Broadway In Chicago's CIBC Theatre (18 W. Monroe St.). XAVIER MORTIMER: MASTER OF MAGIC is playing four performances only through March 23.

Xavier Mortimer, the illusionist who starred in Cirque du Soleil's production – Michael Jackson ONE, has enchanted Las Vegas with his solo shows and captivated millions of fans on social media, is in Chicago for the very first time! He is performing at the CIBC Theatre for a breathtaking series of shows. After dazzling thousands of spectators around the world, Xavier Mortimer is presenting MASTER OF MAGIC, a unique and grandiose show that promises to amaze audiences of all ages.

A true social media phenomenon with over 30 million followers and videos amassing over 15 billion views on YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, Xavier Mortimer is one of the most groundbreaking magicians of his generation. He is the most followed magician in the world, and his popularity continues to soar. A five-time winner of Best Magic Show in Las Vegas, Xavier Mortimer also gained fame through his appearances on America's Got Talent (Seasons 10 & 12) and Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Seasons 5, 7 & 9). His innovative approach to magic has captivated audiences worldwide.

Famous for his poetic illusion, Xavier Mortimer quickly became a Las Vegas sensation, with over 1,500 performances to his credit. Known for his innovative approach, he blends music, mime, and illusion to create an immersive and visually stunning experience like no other. His award-winning show, The Dream Maker, has captivated audiences and critics alike, solidifying Mortimer's place among the most innovative magicians of his generation.

For more information, visit xaviermagic.com.

