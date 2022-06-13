World Premiere of EXTRA YARN & More Announced for Lifeline Theatre 2022-2023 Season

Lifeline Theatre has announced their 2022-23 season of Big Stories, Up Close. It's a monumental year of unforgettable stories brought to life, from beloved classics to modern titles. The 2022-23 MainStage season features the Midwest premiere sequel Miss Holmes Returns, followed by a retelling of Dr. Endesha Ida Mae Holland's From the Mississippi Delta. The KidSeries season opens with their musical adaptation of Doreen Cronin's bestseller Dooby Dooby Moo; followed by the world premiere of Extra Yarn. Additionally, Lifeline Theatre will produce the 26th annual Fillet of Solo Festival, a three-week, multi-venue solo performance and storytelling festival, as well as the 2nd Annual Adaptation Development Showcase featuring new playwrights and their world premiere works.

Season memberships for the 2022-2023 MainStage and KidSeries seasons go on sale Tuesday, July 5 at 10 a.m.. To purchase season memberships or for more information call the Lifeline Theatre Box Office at 773-761-4477, or visit www.lifelinetheatre.com.

2022-2023 MainStage Season

Miss Holmes Returns, August 26-October 16, 2022 (opens 9/6/22, 7:30 p.m.)

From the Mississippi Delta, April 28-June 18, 2023 (opens 5/8/23, 7:30 p.m.)

2022-2023 KidSeries Season

Dooby Dooby Moo, November 12-December 11, 2022 (opens 11/13/22, 1 p.m.)

Extra Yarn, February 18-March 19, 2023 (opens 2/19/23, 1 p.m.)

Plus

The 26th Annual Fillet of Solo Festival, January 2023

The 2nd Annual Adaptation Development Showcase, July 2023

New season memberships offer a variety of ways to interact with Lifeline. The Full Membership includes 3 flex tickets for MainStage productions and playwright showcase, 2 flex tickets for KidSeries productions, and a Fillet of Solo Fest Pass all for $155 (a $200 value). The Limited Membership includes 3 flex tickets for MainStage productions and playwright showcase for $100 (a $135 value). Our Family Pack Membership includes 4 flex tickets for KidSeries productions for $60 (an $80 value), and the Family Pack+ Membership includes 8 flex tickets for KidSeries productions, and 2 flex tickets for MainStage productions and the playwright showcase for $165 (a $230 value). Being a Lifeline Member ••allows patrons to save up to 34% off regular ticket prices; offers discounts on additional tickets; offers discounts to drama camp registration; offers discounts on Lifeline merchandise, and gives first choice of seats with unlimited free ticket exchanges.

Lifeline continues its popular "Book Club Add-ons," which include copies of both source books for the MainStage season (a hardcover version of The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and From the Mississippi Delta), or copies of both source books for the KidSeries season (a paperback version of Dooby Dooby Moo and a hardcover version of Extra Yarn). Read the books beforehand and then experience Lifeline's adaptation. Copies of the source books for the MainStage and KidSeries seasons will be on sale in the lobby.

An additional add-on for KidSeries Subscriptions is admission to one "Stories Come Alive!" hour during each KidSeries production for only $10. These hour-long sessions (running Saturdays and Sundays at 12 p.m., between regularly-scheduled KidSeries performances) feature readings, on-your-feet drama games, and fun to supplement the KidSeries productions.

Ticket prices for the 2022-2023 season are as follows: regular single MainStage tickets are $45; group rates (8 or more) start at $35; previews are $25; seniors and active and retired military personnel (with ID) are $35; students (with ID) are $15. Lifeline's KidSeries single tickets are $20; and groups of 8 or more are $15 each.

Lifeline Theatre is located at 6912 N. Glenwood Ave. in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood. Lifeline is accessible by CTA (Red Line Morse stop/busses) and free parking is available at Sullivan High School (6631 N Bosworth Ave, lot located on the corner of Albion and Bosworth) with free shuttle service before and after the show. Street parking is also available. Lifeline is accessible to wheelchair users and visitors who need to avoid stairs.

Lifeline Theatre explores, interprets, and reimagines books and other literary works to create stories that move us beyond the margins of our own lives.

Founded in 1982, Lifeline is known for staging innovative adaptations of great works of fiction as well as commissioning original work. In 1987, Lifeline added KidSeries plays for children and families, and has been producing full seasons of programming for both adults and children ever since. Over the course of thirty-nine seasons and over two hundred productions, Lifeline Theatre has made not only an indelible mark on the Chicago theatre scene, but an invaluable contribution to the theatre world at large. Lifeline's dedicated artistic ensemble has developed one hundred and forty-six world premiere literary adaptations and original plays, nearly forty of which have had a life beyond their Lifeline premieres, with over three hundred subsequent productions spread across over forty U.S. states, six Canadian provinces, plus productions in England, Ireland, Australia, South Africa, and Guatemala. Additionally, four scripts developed at Lifeline Theatre have gone on to U.S. national tours, and over a dozen have been published. Lifeline Theatre has garnered a total of fifty-three Jeff Awards (Equity and Non-Equity), including sixteen for New Adaptation, New Musical, or New Work.

Lifeline's artistic ensemble is led by Artistic Director Ilesa Duncan and includes Aly Renee Amidei, Patrick Blashill, Jessica Wright Buha, Christina Calvit, Heather Currie, Bilal Dardai, Victoria DeIorio, Amanda Delheimer, Alan Donahue, Andrés Enriquez, Diane D. Fairchild, Kevin D. Gawley, Peter Greenberg, James E. Grote, Chris Hainsworth, John Hildreth, Paul S. Holmquist, Elise Kauzlaric, Robert Kauzlaric, Anthony Kayer, Frances Limoncelli, Amanda Link, Martel Manning, Katie McLean Hainsworth, Dorothy Milne, Shole Milos, Sandy Snyder Pietz, Suzanne Plunkett, Maren Robinson, Phil Timberlake, Jenifer Tyler, Christopher M. Walsh, and Christopher Vizurraga.

Lifeline Theatre's programs are partially supported by The Bayless Family Foundation; Carol Oppenheim + Jerome Lamet Charitable Fund; Elizabeth F. Cheney Foundation; a CityArts Grant from the City of Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs & Special Events; Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation; FGMK LLC; Flex Print, Inc.; Lloyd A. Fry Foundation; Illinois Arts Council Agency; MacArthur Fund for Arts and Culture at Prince; The Polk Bros. Foundation; Rogers Park Social; S&C Electric Company Fund; The Shubert Foundation; and the annual support of businesses and individuals.

MainStage Productions

Miss Holmes Returns

Inspired by the stories of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

Adapted by Lifeline Theatre ensemble member Christopher M. Walsh

Directed by Lifeline Theatre ensemble member Elise Kauzlaric

August 26-October 16, 2022

Regular tickets $45; preview tickets $25

Previews: Fridays, 8/26 and 9/2 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 8/27 and 9/3 at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, 8/28 and 9/4 at 2:30 p.m.

Press Opening: Tuesday, 9/6, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. (press also invited to final preview on 9/4 at 2:30 p.m.)

Regular Run: 9/9-10/16, 2022: Fridays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Miss Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Dorothy Watson are back on the case! After a string of successes in assisting Scotland Yard, a seemingly clear-cut murder case finds itself at the detective's feet. The powers that be know for certain the murderer was a young woman of immigrant heritage, but Holmes and Watson aren't as sure. Can they find the truth before the authorities catch and convict their suspect? The game is afoot in this provocative Midwest premiere sequel to the hit play Miss Holmes, based on familiar characters from the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

Ensemble member Christopher M. Walsh, adaptor of 2016's Miss Holmes, teams up with ensemble member Elise Kauzlaric (Northanger Abbey [2017 Non-Equity Jeff Award: New Work-Musical], Emma, A Wrinkle in Time) in a return to the Holmes universe with the next iteration of his invigorating update to literature's favorite detectives

From the Mississippi Delta

Based on the autobiography by Dr. Endesha Ida Mae Holland

Written by Dr. Endesha Ida Mae Holland

Directed by Artistic Director Ilesa Duncan

April 21-June 11, 2021

Regular tickets $45; preview tickets $25

Previews: Fridays, 4/28 and 5/5 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 4/29 and 5/6 at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, 4/30 and 5/7 at 2:30 p.m.

Press Opening: Monday, 5/8, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. (press also invited to final preview on 5/7 at 2:30 p.m.)

Regular Run: 5/11-6/18, 2023: Fridays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Based on her memoir of the same title, Dr. Endesha Ida Mae Holland recounts her 20 year journey from humble beginnings in Greenwood, Mississippi to achieving her Ph.D. at the University of Minnesota. Directed by Lifeline Artstic Director Ilesa Duncan (Neverwhere [2018], Middle Passage), experience a story of triumph in the face of extreme adversity that expertly weaves through the trials and tribulations of Dr. Holland's life relayed through the bodies and voices of only 3 actors, all in tribute to one of America's unsung "sheroes."

KidSeries Productions

Dooby Dooby Moo



Based on the popular bestseller by Doreen Cronin, illustrated by Betsy Lewin

Adapted by Lifeline Theatre ensemble member James E. Grote

Music by George Howe

Directed by Lifeline Theatre ensemble member Heather Currie

November 12-December 11, 2022

Regular tickets $20; preview tickets $15

Previews: Saturday, 11/12 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.; and Sunday, 11/13 at 11 a.m.

Press Opening: Sunday, 11/13 at 1 p.m.

Regular Run: 11/19-12/11, 2022: Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The County Fair is coming, and the grand prize in the talent competition is a trampoline! Duck wants that prize, but with Farmer Brown watching around every corner, how will he hold singing and dancing rehearsals for Cow, Pig and Ewe? Hop aboard Farmer Brown's truck and travel to the fair with this hit musical about sharing your talents and reaching for your dreams. From the team that brought you Giggle, Giggle Quack and Duck for President.

Ensemble member James E. Grote (Click, Clack, Moo: Cows That Type, Giggle, Giggle, Quack) and George Howe (Arnie the Doughnut, Mr. Popper's Penguins) join ensemble member Heather Currie (So You Think it's Easy Being the Tooth Fairy?, Fableous!) to bring the beloved barnyard gang back to the Lifeline stage!

Extra Yarn

A world premiere musical based on the book by Marc Barnet, illustrated by Jon Klassen

Adapted by Jess Wright Buha & John Szymanski

Music by John Szymanski

Directed by Anthony Kayer

February 18-March 19, 2023

Regular tickets $20; preview tickets $15

Previews: Saturday, 2/18 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.; and Sunday, 2/19 at 11 a.m.

Press Opening: Sunday, 2/19 at 1 p.m.

Regular Run: 2/25-3/19, 2023: Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

While her parents work tirelessly at the local factory, Annabelle discovers a small wooden box in the snow filled with yarn that seemingly never ends. Armed with her love of friends and family, and her grandmother's knitting needles, she effortlessly knits sweaters for the whole town! But the Archduke isn't too pleased and will stop at nothing to get that never-ending yarn for himself. Bundle up with the discovery of family, friendship, and fighting for what's right in this world premiere musical by the team that brought you We Found a Hat.

Ensemble member Jessica Wright Buha (Lyle Finds His Mother) and John Szymanski, the team that brought you We Found A Hat, and ensemble member Anthony Kayer (Bunnicula [2018], Bunny's Book Club) join forces to bring you a world premiere musical that explores the meaning of family and fighting for what you believe in.

The 26th Annual Fillet of Solo Festival

January 2023 (Dates to come)

Tickets: $12 per performance; Festival Pass: $60

Celebrating the breadth of Chicago's enduring storytelling and Live Lit scene, Lifeline brings together numerous solo performers and storytelling collectives for a three-week, multi-venue selection of powerful personal stories.

Participants, locations, scheduling, and full details for the 2023 Fillet of Solo Festival will be announced Fall 2022.

The 2nd Annual Playwright Showcase

Summer 2023 (Dates to come)

Tickets: $25

Lifeline Theatre is invested in bringing new and diverse voices to its stage. As a new work company specializing in literary adaptation, we believe playwrights and those who adapt books and literature to the stage need time and resources to develop their work. This BIPOC-focused adaptation workshop and showcase seeks to support and get to know more writers and other artists of color.

Participants, scheduling, and full details for the 2023 Playwright Showcase will be announced in Winter 2022.

