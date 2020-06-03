Water People Announces ONLINE SEASON Live Presenting A Tribute To Lorca And A Cast Reunion 21 Years Later

Water People Theater announces ONLINE SEASON live, presenting a tribute to Lorca and a cast reunion 21 years later.

The World Premiere of "Así Que Pasen Cinco Lorcas" will be the first release of Water People Theater's new ONLINE SEASON live through Zoom.

"Denegado (Overruled)" by George Bernard Shaw, to be performed live 21 years later by the same cast - Ana María Simón, Héctor Palma, Rebeca Alemán, and Martín Brassesco.

The Venezuelan-American theater company Water People Theater is announcing a new way to experience theater from the safety of your home. Based in Chicago, Water People believes in the transformative power of theater, thus creating ONLINE SEASON live through video call platform Zoom. A new theatrical experience bringing together renowned Latin American actors all over the world in one place. Allowing audiences to enjoy quality live entertainment at the reach of their fingertips.

ASÍ QUE PASEN CINCO LORCAS

This Friday, June 5, at 1:00 p.m (CDT) in commemoration of 122 years since the birth of the Spanish poet and playwright Federico García Lorca, the world premiere of "Así Que Pasen Cinco Lorcas."

Adapted and directed by Iraida Tapias, "ASÍ QUE PASEN CINCO LORCAS" is a dramatic and musical concert of Lorca's life through his most emblematic works. Performed by renowned Latin American actors Erich Wildpret, Fernando Then, Victor Maraña, Camilo Rasquin, and the musical talents of Samuel Ocean.

DENEGADO (Overruled)

History will be made Wednesday, June 10, with the online release of "Denegado" (Overruled). After 21 years, Ana María Simón, Héctor Palma, Rebeca Alemán, and Martín Brassesco will reunite to reprise their roles in this Shavian play.

The second installment of Water People Theater's new Online Season live, this iconic play written by George Bernard Shaw will be directed once more by Mario Sudano alongside the cast of the production premiered in Venezuela in 1999. The actors are now the same age as the characters they are portraying and are thrilled about this theatrical reunion. "Already during the first rehearsal the characters came to life, they were dormant in the memories of Ana, Héctor, Rebeca, and Martín. They had grown, just like the actors playing them" said Sudano.

It is a daring production. Each actor is located in a different city: Madrid, Barcelona, Chicago and Mexico City; while the director is in Venezuela and the production team is based in Chicago. In Spanish with English subtitles, audiences all around the world will be able to enjoy an hour of theater with WPT's ONLINE SEASON live.

Price: $5 General Admission

Date:

Así Que Pasen Cinco Lorcas: FRIDAY, June 5

Denegado (Overruled): WEDNESDAY, June 10

Time: 1:00pm (CDT)

Buy your ticket at https://www.waterpeople.org/tickets/

(In Spanish with English subtitles)

