Video: Chicago Premiere Of MR. WOLF At Steppenwolf Theatre

Steppenwolf Theatre Company is presenting the Chicago premiere of Rajiv Joseph’s Mr. Wolf, now running through November 2 in the Downstairs Theater. See video highlights of the production.

The play centers on 15-year-old Theresa, a precocious and almost otherworldly teenager who has been missing for more than a decade. After years of fruitless searching, she is found alive—yet she returns to a family she barely remembers and struggles to comprehend. Joseph’s haunting drama peels back layers of trauma, identity, and faith, inviting audiences to consider what it means to reconnect after unimaginable loss.

Tickets are available at steppenwolf.org/wolf.