VIDEO: Student Musicians Salute Essential Workers With 'What A Wonderful World'

Students from the Music Institute of Chicago's Academy for gifted pre-college pianists and string players-along with their families and special guests-have created a tribute to healthcare and other essential workers with a video performance of the song "What A Wonderful World," made famous by jazz great Louis Armstrong.

The video was a project of the Nedvetsky family (Wilmette)-Academy cello student Jan; his sister, Academy alumna Natalie, a Juilliard graduate who begins studying toward a master's degree in piano performance at Johns Hopkins University this fall; and their mother, Yana-as a tribute to their father/her husband, Axel, a physician at Rush Medical Center.



"This has been a stressful time in healthcare, and acts of communal kindness have brought powerful release to the healthcare workers, especially in the moments of feeling overwhelmed and exhausted," Yana said. "Knowing firsthand the impact music can bring made all of us very excited to do what we can to help out while confined to our homes. In the end it is the human community that is celebrated, and we hope this message rings across and brings joy and hope."



In all, 12 families and 33 musicians from four countries and five U.S. states participated in the video, including Music Institute President and CEO Mark George and jazz trumpet faculty member Victor Garcia.

