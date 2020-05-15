VIDEO: Meet the Goodman's Production Coordinator Amber Porter

People are the heart and soul of Goodman Theatre. From the actors on stage to the behind-the-scenes artisans to the administrative staffers, it takes a complex network of talent to bring you a memorable theater experience. The Goodman is shining a spotlight on these dynamic individuals in our new video series, I AM THE GOODMAN.

Here, Production Coordinator Amber Porter talks about being a mother, her newfound hobbies while sheltering-at-home and what it's like to be part of the Goodman family.

Watch the video below!





