VERDI VOICES Concert Announced, February 6, 2022

Three of the world's most accomplished Verdians-soprano Tamara Wilson, tenor Russell Thomas, and conductor and Lyric Opera of Chicago Music Director Enrique Mazzola-will marshal their powerful musical forces alongside the Lyric Opera Orchestra for a special concert event: Verdi Voices on Sunday, February 6, 2022. Tickets are on sale now.

The concert features a comprehensive survey of Verdi's musical genius, from his shimmering overtures to La forza del destino and La traviata, to favorite arias from Nabucco and Simon Boccanegra, to mesmerizing duets from Aida and Otello, and more. Continuing Lyric's seasons-long exploration of Verdi's early masterworks, the program also spotlights music from the composer's Ernani.

Chicago-area native Tamara Wilson, winner of the 2016 Richard Tucker Award, made her Lyric debut as Leonaora in Verdi's Il trovatore during the 2018/19 Season. She recently performed the towering role of Odabella in Verdi's "Attila Highlights in Concert," which is available for free streaming.

Russell Thomas made his Lyric debut as Pollione in Bellini's Norma in the 2016/17 Season and has quickly become an audience favorite, returning for Manrico in Verdi's Il trovatore in the 2018/2019 Season and as Canio in the recently released filmed version of Leoncavallo's Pagliacci, which is available for free streaming. He returns later this season to star as Cavaradossi in Puccini's Tosca.

Enrique Mazzola began his tenure as Lyric's third Music Director by conducting the 2021/22 Season-opening performances of Verdi's Macbeth and Donizetti's The Elixir of Love to great critical and audience acclaim. During Lyric's 2019/20 Season, as music director designate, he led Verdi's Luisa Miller to launch the company's Early Verdi Series. His work at Lyric during the 2020/21 Virtual Season included several explorations of Verdi's work, from "Attila: Breaking Down the Score" to "Attila: Highlights in Concert," to "The Great Verdi Chorus Showdown," all still available for streaming.

For more information on the Verdi Voices concert, visit lyricopera.org/verdivoices.