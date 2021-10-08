Tickets Now On Sale For HER HONOR JANE BYRNE at Lookingglass Theatre

Lookingglass Theatre Company has announced tickets are now on sale for Her Honor Jane Byrne, the national winner of the 2020 Harold and Mimi Steinberg/ American Theatre Critics Association Best New Play Award. Lookingglass Ensemble Member and Mellon Playwright in Residence J. Nicole Brooks' smoldering new play premiered onstage just five days before the theatre went dark due to COVID-19, and now this timely and brilliant play will have its deserved run onstage at Lookingglass Theatre in Water Tower Water Works from November 11- December 19, 2021.

Get tickets: lookingglasstheatre.org/event/her-honor-jane-byrne-2021

Chicago is "The City That Works"-but does it work for everybody? It's 1981, the city's simmering pot of neglected problems boils over, and Chicago's first woman mayor is moving into Cabrini-Green. Is this just a P.R. stunt, or will it bring the city together? For the next three weeks, residents, activists, media, the "Machine," and the Mayor herself will collide as the city's raw truths are exposed. Who will come out on top?

J. Nicole Brooks (she/they) (Ensemble Member and Mellon Foundation Playwright in Residence) is an actor, author, director, educator, gremlin, star gazer and social justice warrior based in Chicago. Brooks' writing practice includes playwriting, screenwriting, essays, and poetry. Other artistic affiliations include artistic membership at Collaboration and Sideshow Theatre Company. As a playwright Brooks has created original works including Black Diamond: The Years the Locusts Have Eaten, Fedra Queen of Haiti, HeLa, and Her Honor Jane Byrne winner of the 2021 Harold and Mimi Steinberg / American Theatre Critics Association New Play Award recognizing the best new script that premiered professionally outside New York City during 2020. Upcoming writing projects and commissions include an adaptation of Eve L. Ewing's book of poetry 1919 for Steppenwolf Theatre, Rainbow Beach for Chicago Children's Choir, a science play for Manhattan Theatre Club and various audio and screenplays.

Brooks has also served as director and associate director mounting successful theatre productions of Mr. Rickey Calls A Meeting, Thaddeus & Slocum A Vaudeville Adventure, Her Honor Jane Byrne, Sex with Strangers and Black Diamond the Years the Locusts Have Eaten. Honors include TCG Fox Foundation, 3Arts, Mellon Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts Kilroy List. Brooks is also an award-winning actor appearing in theatrical productions at Goodman Theatre, Lookingglass, Court Theatre, Mark Taper Forum, and Theatre at Boston Court. Recent television credits include guest recurring roles on the cult fav South Side (Comedy Central, HBO Max), The Chi (Showtime), Chicago Fire (NBC, Hulu) and the critically acclaimed chapter four of Fargo (FX Network) starring opposite Chris Rock. Brooks also appears in the recently released horror film CANDYMAN (Say My Name) directed by Nia DaCosta produced by Jordan Peele. @doctaslick on the socials. Brooks play Her Honor Jane Byrne is the first play back at Lookingglass this November.