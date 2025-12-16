NEW YEAR NEW SHOW to Debut on Saturdays In January At Second City's De Maat Theatre

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New Year! New Show! Welcome to 2026 where the laughter runs hot and the jokes run cheap. Every week, the talented cast provides a brand new sketch show, motivated by audiences suggestions from the prior week. Every opening will be a closing, never seen before, never seen again. So join us for musical numbers, audience involvement, and anything in between.

New Year New Show is a show for anyone who loves to laugh. This talented group of performers and writers is made up of award winning comedians and writers that makes it certain every night will be as entertaining as the last.

Playing at the historic Second City's De Maat Theatre, this show that never drops the ball plays January 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th, and 31st at 8:00. For just $25, you'll be left with memories for a lifetime.

Presented by Don't Quit Productions, this show is directed by Kitty Clark, Ryan Coleman, and Sam Metzler and features a rotating cast of dedicated performers.

