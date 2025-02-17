Three Crows Presents THE DROWNING GIRLS In March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Prepare to RSVP for the weddings of the year as The Drowning Girls takes center stage, bringing true crime, ghostly brides, and a bathtub-bound mystery to life.

This haunting and imaginative production, directed by Daniel King, invites audiences to witness the chilling tale of George Joseph Smith's victims as they rise from their watery graves to share their stories.

Bessie, Alice, and Margaret were each seduced, married, insured, and ultimately drowned in their bathtubs by the infamous Edwardian con artist. Now, these spectral brides return to recount the events that led to their tragic demise in a macabre, yet darkly funny, theatrical fantasia.

The Drowning Girls blends history, horror, and humor in equal measure. Audiences will be captivated as the brides step back into their wedding gowns and relive their final moments, warning of the dangers of blind trust and unchecked charm.

The Drowning Girls cast features Diane Sintich as Margaret, Lindsey Zanatta as Alice and Selena Lopez as Bessie. The creative team includes Daniel King (director); Kit Ratliff (stage manager); Bridget Delaney (assistant stage manager); Samuel Fitzwater-Butchart (sound design); Spencer Donovan (scenic design); Dagny Mullins (costume design); Michael Bevis (fight & intimacy choreographer); Alexa Wiljanen 9lighting design0; Judith Laughlin (props design); Nathaniel Negrón (creative producer).

Event Details:

Production: The Drowning Girls by Beth Graham, Daniela Vlaskalic, and Charlie Tomlinson

Director: Daniel King

Venue: Raven Theatre, 6157 N. Clark St, Chicago, IL 60640

Dates: March 13-30, 2025; Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays at 7:30pm; Sundays at 3pm

Tickets: All tickets for all performances are pay-what-you-want

