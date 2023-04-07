The American Tap Dance Foundation's INTERNATIONAL TAP DANCE ZOOM FORUM Returns On April 11

The American Tap Dance Foundation's INTERNATIONAL TAP DANCE ZOOM FORUM will return on Tuesday, April 11 at 10am ET and 9pm ET, with participants from Canada, Brazil, Japan, Australia, Mexico, Germany and Spain joining together to compare notes on the art form's funding, perception, and programing.

Discussions will range from showcasing work, events, and classes to sharing issues, fears, and questions about the field. The ATDF International Tap Dance Zoom Forum, which began in 2021 during Tap City, the NYC Tap Festival, will continue quarterly, hoping to create a greater understanding between the world's diverse tap dance scenes.



Two International Tap Dance Zoom Forum sessions have been scheduled for April 11, to accommodate Asia and Australia area participants. THIS EVENT IS FREE. To join the discussion, register at: Click Here.



According to Tony Waag, ATDF Executive Director, "The overwhelming response to our Tap Dance Zoom Forum has made me decide to continue the project into 2023. Tap dance has taken me all over the world, where I've found a vibrant international tap dance scene. My commitment is to bring that global tap dance community together."



UP NEXT:

· Sat, May 20, noon to 2pm ET - 17th Annual Dance Parade - The American Tap Dance Foundation will have a float. ATDF students, teachers, parents, families, and artists will participate in both the Dance Parade and the DanceFest 2023. The Parade begins in Manhattan at 21st & Broadway and ends at Tompkins Square Park. The DanceFest is 2-7pm, with free performances and dance instruction.



· Sun., May 21, 2-4pm ET - Happy Birthday Duke Ellington! - This annual event, which takes place at the Duke Ellington Statue at Fifth Avenue and 110th Street in Manhattan, is co-produced by the Duke Ellington Center for the Arts and the American Tap Dance Foundation to commemorate Duke Ellington's birthday, and in celebration of National Tap Dance Day (May 25th). FREE & open to the public, the event is co-hosted by Mercedes Ellington & ATDF Artistic Director Tony Waag. Performances by the Duke Ellington Center Big Band and a host of musicians, dancers, and vocalists.



· Mon., July 3 - Sat., July 8, 2023 - TAP CITY, THE NYC TAP FESTIVAL - In-Person Master Classes, Choreography Residencies, the Copasetic Boat Ride, Tap Future/Tap Awards Concert, Rhythm in Motion Concert and Tap Treasures Tour. For a lineup preview visit: Tap City 2023.

The American Tap Dance Foundation (ATDF) is a non-profit 501c3 organization committed to establishing and legitimizing Tap as a vital component of American dance through creation, presentation, education, and preservation. ATDF is recognized as a local, national, and international leader in the field and continues to further three main objectives: to perpetuate tap dance as a flourishing contemporary art form on a National and International level; to provide a basis for the growth of tap dance by teaching new generations through comprehensive educational programs; and to preserve the artistry of the early generations of tap masters.



On January 2, 2010, the American Tap Dance Foundation opened the doors to its current home, the American Tap Dance Center. Find out more at Click Here.