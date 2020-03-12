The Oak Park Festival Theatre Announces THE TEMPEST
Betrayed and overthrown, Prospero, the rightful Duke of Milan, and his only child Miranda have lived for years in exile on an island of refuse and waste. Now the time has come for a reckoning as Prospero conjures a mighty and catastrophic storm to deliver his enemies to him and begin their torment.
But is revenge really what he wants? Can he and others be freed from traps of their own making?
Come join us for a new look at Shakespeare's last play and witness the magic that happens when love triumphs and frees us all.
The Tempest
By William Shakespeare
Directed by Artistic Director Barbara Zahora
Previews JULY 11 - 17
JULY 18 - AUGUST 23
Kevin Theis*^ - Prospero
Deanalis Resto - Miranda
Bernell Lassai II - Ariel/Ceres
Matt Gall*^ - Caliban
Noelle Klyce - Alonso
Andrew Perez - Sebastian
Jeannie Affelder - Antonio
Austyn Williamson - Ferdinand
Belinda Bremner^ - Gonzalo
Christina El-Gamal - Boatswain/Adrian/Iris
Collin Quinn Rice - Master of Ship/Francisco/Juno
Lizzie Bourne - Trinculo
Rejinal Simon - Stephano
Mark Lancaster^ - u/s Prospero/Gonzalo
Ian RQ Slater - u/s Arial/Ceres/Caliban
Doreen Dawson - u/s Antonio/Alonso
*Member of Actors' Equity Association
^Oak Park Festival Theatre Company Member