The Oak Park Festival Theatre Announces THE TEMPEST

Betrayed and overthrown, Prospero, the rightful Duke of Milan, and his only child Miranda have lived for years in exile on an island of refuse and waste. Now the time has come for a reckoning as Prospero conjures a mighty and catastrophic storm to deliver his enemies to him and begin their torment.

But is revenge really what he wants? Can he and others be freed from traps of their own making?

Come join us for a new look at Shakespeare's last play and witness the magic that happens when love triumphs and frees us all.

The Tempest

By William Shakespeare

Directed by Artistic Director Barbara Zahora

Previews JULY 11 - 17

JULY 18 - AUGUST 23

Kevin Theis*^ - Prospero

Deanalis Resto - Miranda

Bernell Lassai II - Ariel/Ceres

Matt Gall*^ - Caliban

Noelle Klyce - Alonso

Andrew Perez - Sebastian

Jeannie Affelder - Antonio

Austyn Williamson - Ferdinand

Belinda Bremner^ - Gonzalo

Christina El-Gamal - Boatswain/Adrian/Iris

Collin Quinn Rice - Master of Ship/Francisco/Juno

Lizzie Bourne - Trinculo

Rejinal Simon - Stephano

Mark Lancaster^ - u/s Prospero/Gonzalo

Ian RQ Slater - u/s Arial/Ceres/Caliban

Doreen Dawson - u/s Antonio/Alonso



*Member of Actors' Equity Association

^Oak Park Festival Theatre Company Member





