The Neo-Futurist Theater Continues 2020/2021 Digital Season With TIW24

The Neo-Futurist Theater has announced the return of its annual peer-to-peer fundraising campaign, TIW24: AN ALL-NIGHT, ALL-VIRTUAL FUNDRAISER FOR THE NEO-FUTURISTS (IN WHICH THE ENSEMBLE WRITES, REHEARSES AND PERFORMS 30 DIGITAL PLAYS IN 24 HOURS). Since the implementation of containment measures in Chicago due to COVID-19, The Neo-Futurists' flagship show The Infinite Wrench - currently known as The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral - led the charge toward innovative online theatrical adaptations with access pricing starting as low as $3. The 4-week campaign is set to begin on November 16th, 2020 and has a $35,000 goal to raise funds for the theater's ongoing mission to provide timely work that is affordable and accessible. As a part of the campaign, members of the ensemble will curate, rehearse, perform, edit, and publish a special edition of The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral in a 24-hour's time.

"Thanks to the support of funders and subscribers, we have been able to follow through with a long-held promise to maintain prices low and standards high." said Managing Director Jorge Silva. "The turn to a virtual platform allowed fans new and old, near and far to re-engage with the work at a price-point comfortable to them in a time where that need for ease of access has never been greater, and we want to thank our communities by remaining steadfast in our commitment to radical inclusivity."

"The Neo-Futurist Ensemble is committed to our mission to create new, honest, relevant work for our audience, every single week, 50 weeks a year (yes, even this one)." said Artistic Director Kirsten Riiber. "I'm consistently inspired by the experimentation and growth happening in this unanticipated chapter of The Neo-Futurist story; and we're only just beginning. The safety of the Ensemble, staff & audience is our top priority, and we're thrilled to have found a way to maintain contact with our audience from a distance."

TIW24 premieres on December 13th at 8:00 PM CST with a 7:00 PM CST virtual pre-show reception where participants will be invited to an interactive virtual replica of The Neo-Futurarium via Gather. The event will cap off with the special, 24-hour edition of The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral. The 2020 campaign aims to sustain the company's efforts to provide relief and comfort to its various communities in an era of hardship. Donor's contribution will go directly to healthcare assistance for artists, funding for artists of color scholarships to online workshops and classes, and community aid efforts. TIW24 continues the company's 2020/2021 digital season following 60 Songs in 60 Minutes, 45 Plays for America's First Ladies and The Infinite Wrench Gets Frightful and will accompany Best Of The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral, TIWGV: New Year's Eve, The Neo-Futurist Lecture Series, Show #4951, The Egg Wrench, 100 Plays Festival, and Neo-Lab's Elements of Style.

DETAILS:

TIW24: AN ALL-NIGHT, ALL-VIRTUAL FUNDRAISER FOR THE NEO-FUTURISTS (IN WHICH THE ENSEMBLE WRITES, REHEARSES AND PERFORMS 30 DIGITAL PLAYS IN 24 HOURS)

Created by The Neo-Futurist Ensemble

December 13th, 2020 @ 8:00 PM CST (Show) / 7:00 PM CST (Reception)

Access available through donation at:

charity.gofundme.com/tiw24-the-neo-futurists

