The Goodman Extends THE MUSIC MAN Through August 11

Due to popular demand, Goodman Theatre adds eight performances to its run of The Music Man, staged by Tony Award-winning Director Mary Zimmerman-now appearing through August 11. Hailed a "musical comedy at its feel-good best" (The New York Times), Meredith Willson's Tony Award-winning musical masterpiece, based on the story by Willson and Franklin Lacey, features beloved songs including "Goodnight My Someone," "Seventy-Six Trombones," "Gary, Indiana," and "Till There Was You." The Music Man appears at Goodman Theatre June 29 to August 11, 2019, in the 856-seat Albert Theatre. Tickets ($25 - $142; subject to change) are available at GoodmanTheatre.org/MusicMan, by phone at 312.443.3800 or at the box office (170 North Dearborn).

Additionally, more audiences can experience The Music Man during the Goodman's sensory-friendly/relaxed performance on Saturday, August 10 at 2pm. Sensory-friendly/relaxed performances are designed to create a performing arts experience that is intended for patrons who have autism or other social, cognitive and physical challenges that create sensory sensitivities and their families. Patrons attending the performance will also have access to resource materials such as social stories, a story synopsis, a seating map, etc. to prepare for their visit. Tickets ($15-35 with promo code SENSORY; subject to change) are now available for the Sensory-Friendly/Relaxed

Performance along with resource materials, at GoodmanTheatre.org/SensoryPerformance. Group discounts are also available for parties 10+, call 312.443.3820 for more information.

Northern Trust is the Lead Corporate Sponsor and Winston & Strawn, LLP is the Major Corporate Sponsor for The Music Man.

Tuesday, August 6 at 7:30pm

Wednesday, August 7 at 7:30pm

Thursday, August 8 at 7:30pm

Friday, August 9 at 8pm

Saturday, August 10 at 2pm (sensory-friendly/relaxed performance) and 8pm

Sunday, August 11 at 2pm and 7:30pm

The full company of artists and musicians remains intact for the extension week. Geoff Packard leads the cast as the charismatic con man Harold Hill, who stumbles upon River City, Iowa with the grand promise of a marching band, but a lack of musicality; along with Monica West as Marian Paroo, the local librarian who knows of Harold's deceit and teaches him a thing or two about moral responsibility. The cast also features Sophie Ackerman (Amaryllis Squires), Jonathan Butler-Duplessis (Marcellus Washburn), Lillian Castillo (Ethel Toffelmier), Matt Crowle (Charlie Cowell), Danielle Davis (Mrs. Squires), Mary Ernster (Mrs. Paroo), Kelly Felthous (Zaneeta Shinn), Carter Graf (Winthrop Paroo), Nicole Michelle Haskins (Alma Hix), Jeremy Peter Johnson (Oliver Hix), Christopher Kale Jones (Jacey Squires), Heidi Kettenring (Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn), James Konicek (Olin Britt), Milla Liss (Gracie Shinn), Ron E. Rains (Mayor Shinn), Tommy Rivera-Vega (Tommy Djilas), Jonathan Schwart (Ewart Dunlop), Bri Sudia (Maud Dunlop) and George Andrew Wolff (Constable Locke). Ensemble members include Cooper Carlisle, Matt Casey, Alejandro Fonseca, Anya Haverfield, Zach Porter, Laura Savage, Adrienne Velasco-Storrs and Ayana Strutz.

Music Director Jermaine Hill conducts the production's 11-member orchestra. The creative team includes Tony Award nominated choreographer Denis Jones, Dan Ostling (sets), Ana Kuzmanic (costumes), T.J. Gerckens (lights) and Ray Nardelli (sound).

Tickets ($25-142; subject to change) - GoodmanTheatre.org/MusicMan; 312.443.3800; Fax: 312.443.3825; TTY/TDD: 312.443.3829

Photo Credit: Liz Lauren





