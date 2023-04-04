Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Den Theatre Presents BROADWAY BARBARA LIVE! IN CHICAGO This Month

The performance is on Thursday April 20 at 7 p.m.

Apr. 04, 2023  
The Den Theatre presents BROADWAY BARBARA LIVE! In Chicago, Thursday April 20 at 7 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($26-$41) are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Broadway Barbara, the stage legend, social media sensation (@BroadwayBarbaraOfficial), and subtly understated international entertainment titan, makes her triumphant return to Chicago. This one-night-only event follows on the (Capezio) heels of Barbara's highly successful Off-Broadway run in New York City and an unprecedented string of sold-out performances in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and London. This is a rare opportunity to see one of our greatest stars levitate the roof of one of Chicago's premiere destinations for live theatre, comedy, and music!

This definitive Broadway Barbara experience is packed to the gills with songs, stories, and even a Fosse dance move or two. You won't believe your eyes (or ears) as Barbara over-shares her way through a whirlwind tour of her life and career, with ribald show biz tales and comedic interpretations of classic Broadway tunes.

Performance schedule:

Thursday April 20, 2023; 7 p.m.

Tickets: $26 regular seating; $41 VIP table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum. (Taxes and fees not included.)




