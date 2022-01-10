The Den Theatre Announces Comedian Michael Kosta, April 2022 On The Heath Mainstage

The Den Theatre has announced comedian Michael Kosta playing two stand-up performances on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 7 pm and 9:15 pm on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($15 - $30) are currently available at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

The Den currently requires proof of vaccination for all guests, staff and performers and adheres to all CDC, state and local safety guidelines. Additionally, masking is required for all guests during performances. For the most current information on The Den's COVID guidelines, visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.

Michael Kosta is a senior correspondent on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. Previously, he hosted and was the co-executive producer of The Comment Section for the E! Network. He is well known from his numerous late-night appearances on The Tonight Show, Conan, Seth Meyers and @midnight. Michael co-hosted Fox Sports 1's Crowd Goes Wild opposite Regis Philbin and was a regular correspondent for The Soup Investigates with Joel McHale. His one-hour Comedy Central stand up special Michael Kosta: Detroit. NY. LA. premiered last December and is now streaming on Paramount+. Listen to his weekly podcast Tennis Anyone with Michael Kosta and watch his videos online at @MichaelKosta.



Tickets: $20 regular seating ($15 obstructed view); $30 front row VIP table seating; $28 VIP table seating; $24 mezzanine seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.