The Den Presents 'COLIN QUINN: THE LAST BEST HOPE' National Tour Next Month

Comedian Colin Quinn will bring his new show Colin Quinn: The Last Best Hope national tour to The Den Theatre (1331 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago) on December 17 - 18, 2021 following a November 2 - 20, 2021 run at New York City's Lucille Lortel Theatre. Quinn's NYC residency and tour is the latest offering from the standup comedian and off-Broadway favorite whose past beloved shows include Red State Blue State, New York Story, Unconstitutional (all streaming on Netflix), and Long Story Short.

Tickets are currently available at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830. Regular, mezzanine and VIP table seating is available. Drink service is provided for all seats (two drink minimum).

Please note: The Den requires proof of vaccination for all guests, staff and performers and adheres to all CDC, state and local safety guidelines. Additionally, masking is required for all guests during performances. For the most current information on The Den's COVID guidelines, visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.

Colin Quinn has become one of the most beloved voices in comedy. His most recent one man show, Red State Blue State, premiered in January 2019 to rave reviews at The Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City. The New Yorker lauded the hour as "among Quinn's funniest so far" and The New York Times lovingly described Quinn as a "barstool philosopher." The show aired on CNN as the network's first comedy special in May 2019 and is currently streaming on Netflix. Red State Blue State followed the wildly successful off-Broadway run of Colin Quinn: The New York Story, directed by Jerry Seinfeld, and Colin Quinn: Long Story Short, which garnered a Drama Desk Award nomination.

Colin's book OVERSTATED: A Coast To Coast Roast of the 50 States came out on St Martin's Press in September 2020 with Publishers Weekly writing "Quinn's sardonic portrait of America in decline will resonate with readers suspicious of ideological stalwarts on both the right and the left" and NPR naming it one of its favorites of the year. His HBO Max special/documentary COLIN QUINN & FRIENDS: A PARKING LOT COMEDY SHOW premiered in November 2020. Part standup showcase and part documentary, the show was shot at a repurposed drive-in theater in Brooklyn. With a socially distanced audience and a lineup of NYC comedy staples, the special is a time capsule of live entertainment during the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic. Colin is also known for his beloved run hosting Weekend Update on NBC's iconic Saturday Night Live and as host of Comedy Central's classic fan favorite series Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn.

Performance Schedule:

Friday, December 17 at 8 pm

Saturday, December 18 at 8 pm

For more information visit www.ColinQuinn.com. Follow Colin on Instagram & Twitter @iamcolinquinn.