The Criterion Mobile Closet Sets the Chicago International Film Festival as the Next Stop

After several stops in multiple cities, ﻿The Criterion Mobile Closet is joining the Chicago International Film Festival this October. The Mobile Closet will be available October 17-19 at Newcity Lincoln Park.

Stocked with more than 1,700 films from around the world, the Mobile Closet allows visitors to browse Criterion's massive collection, which includes theater titles such as Funny Girl, The Wiz, All That Jazz, Show Boat, and the hit documentary, Original Cast Album: Company.

The Mobile Closet will open to the public at 3 p.m. on Friday, October 17, with a line beginning to form at 1:30 p.m. Criterion is unable to accommodate people waiting before that time, and anyone arriving or attempting to line up before then will be asked to return at 1:30 p.m.

On Saturday and Sunday (October 18–19), a line will begin forming at 9:30 a.m. in advance of the Mobile Closet opening to the public at 11 a.m. Anyone arriving before that time will be asked to return at 9:30 a.m.

The full slate of films for the 61st edition of the Chicago International Film Festival, the longest-running competitive film festival in North America, running October 15 - 26, 2025, will be announced September 18, 2025. Tickets for Opening Night’s presentation of Kevin Shaw’s ONE GOLDEN SUMMER are on sale now, with tickets to the rest of the Festival’s presentations going on sale September 26, 2025. Cinema/Chicago members’ pre-sale tickets go on sale September 19, 2025; memberships are now available here.

About Criterion

Since 1984, the Criterion Collection has been dedicated to publishing important classic and contemporary films from around the world in editions that offer the highest technical quality and award-winning, original supplements. No matter the medium-from laserdisc to DVD, Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD to streaming on the Criterion Channel Criterion has maintained its pioneering commitment to presenting each film as its maker would want it seen, in state-of-the-art restorations with special features designed to encourage repeated watching and deepen the viewer's appreciation of the art of film.

About Chicago International Film Festival

Celebrating its 61st edition October 15 - 26, 2025, the Chicago International Film Festival is North America's longest-running competitive international film festival. Showcasing acclaimed and exciting new films from around the world, the 61st edition will be held in person in theaters and venues around the city featuring a select program of films with open and closed captions. From dramas and thrillers to documentaries and comedies, the Festival presents a vast diversity of offerings, featuring competitive categories and programs including Black Perspectives; International Comedy; OutLook; After Dark; and the City & State program, showcasing films made in Chicago and throughout Illinois.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Criterion