The Beautiful City Project's CHOOSE YOUR OWN ADVENTURE to be Presented in March

The Beautiful City Project has revealed the cast of its interactive March cabaret. CHOOSE YOUR OWN ADVENTURE is its own theatrical beast. With over 30 performers coming ready with 3 60-second cuts of songs, the audience will choose which of the 3 songs it wants to hear throughout the night. The audience is in complete control of the content through the evening, all coordinated through state-of-the-art voting from their smartphones. Proceeds will go to a yet-to-be-announced Chicago charity.

To be held at the gorgeous Venus Cabaret Theatre in Chicago, the evening will be hosted by the "near-encyclopedic" musical theatre-mind of Christopher Pazdernik, and will feature performers whose credits run the gamut, such as Ann Delaney (Goodman's The Magic Flute), Anna Marie Abbate (Music Theater Works' White Christmas), Austin Winter (Steppenwolf's 1919), Ben Broughton (Marriott's Gypsy), Chamaya Moody (Kokandy's Sweeney Todd), Dan Gold (Marriott's Damn Yankees), Darian Goulding (Paramount's Little Shop of Horrors), Eion Meldrum (Little Theatre on the Square's Jersey Boys), Elizabeth Akers (North Central College's Renascence), Elizabeth Bushell (Citadel's Eleanor's Very Merry Christmas Wish), Emilie Lynn (Drury Lane's Mary Poppins), Emma Rosenthal (Drury Lane's Fiddler on the Roof), Gabriel Mudd (Chicago Lyric Opera's Jesus Christ Superstar), Henry Lombardo (Goodman's A Christmas Carol), Jake Ziman (Paramount's Next to Normal), Jerod Turner (Porchlight's Anything Goes), Justin McPike (The Beautiful City Project's Bright Lights, Big City), Kayla Joyner (Metropolis' Xanadu), Kayla Kennedy (Marriott's Beautiful), Kevin Kuska (Paramount's Billy Elliot), Laura Savage (Goodman's Tommy), Luke Nowakowski (Porchlight's Anything Goes), Maddison Denault (Kokandy's Cruel Intentions), Maisie Rose (Skylight's Hairspray), Marta Bady (Paramount's Little Shop of Horrors), Nathe Rowbotham (Goodman's Tommy), Nissi Shalome (National Tour of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Quinn Rigg (Kokandy's Sponge Bob Square Pants), Sam Shankman (Drury Lane's Fiddler on the Roof), Sarah Obert (Music Theater Works' Brigadoon), Shea Hopkins (Porchlight's The Apple Tree), Tiyanna Gentry (Porchlight's Sunday in the Park With George: In Concert), Trey Plutnicki (Television's Squid Game) and David Moreland (Mercury's Rock of Ages).

The evening is curated, as always, by Founder & Artistic Director David Fiorello (Jeff Award-winning Music Director for Blues in the Night starring Tony-nominee Felicia P. Fields, National Tour of John Doyle's staging of Sweeney Todd, and Porchlight's Gypsy starring E. Faye Butler.).

THE BEAUTIFUL CITY PROJECT

is committed to using musical theatre as a tool to give back to the Chicago community, intent on building a promising tomorrow for a beautiful city. Cabaret performances highlight a different organization every month, while the mainstage programming of musicals in concert take a community issue head-on, raising awareness and funds to be given directly to an organization in need, making an immediate impact. A city-wide campaign of beautification and positivity will be the hallmark of a project intent on taking real action in our beautiful city.

Previous productions include:

MICKEY'S JAZZ CLUB

BRIGHT LIGHTS, BIG CITY in Concert

OSCAR NIGHT

90s SUMMER BLOCK PARTY

BUT IT'S A SCHOOL NIGHT (College Edition)

THE GOSPEL TRUTH (Black History Month Edition)

A NOT-SO-SILENT NIGHT (Holiday Party)

BALL NIGHT (featuring Cubs Anthem Singer John Vincent)

SUMMER ART PROJECT (hosted by Paul-Jordan Jansen)

DISNEY DEEP DIVE (College Edition)

BROADWAY BLUEGRASS

SONDHEIM LOVE-FEST

THE TOP 100 PROJECT

PROJECT MISTLETOE

BROADWAY DATE NIGHT

and the full-length feature film INTERSECT.

How to Purchase Tickets

Tickets go on sale Monday, February 26th, with $25 General Admission tickets, and $75 VIP tickets, which include premium seating and goodies galore. They can be found at www.thebeautifulcityproject.com/shows-and-tickets

The show begins at 7:30pm on Monday, March 18th at:

The Venus Cabaret Theatre

3741 N Southport Ave

Chicago, IL 60613