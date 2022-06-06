The Beautiful City Project To Present SUMMER ART FEST This Month

The Beautiful City Project announces the cast of its June fundraising cabaret SUMMER ART PROJECT, with proceeds to benefit Project Onward, an organization that exists to give artists with disabilities a "visual voice" to tell their stories and change the perceptions of the world. As always, the songs will be themed toward the non-profit, and will feature songs about art and artists.

To be held at the Venus Cabaret Theatre on June 20th, the cast features The Beautiful City Project's typical array of Chicago stars, led by Host Paul-Jordan Jansen (Jeff-Winner for Sweeney Todd at Paramount), with Christopher Kale Jones (Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys Natl. Tour), Lydia Burke (Marriott, Paramount, Porchlight), Jonathan Butler-Duplessis (Jeff-Winner for Parade at Writer's Theatre), Stef Tovar (Jeff-Winner for Blade to the Heat at Apple Tree), Cassie Slater (Jeff-Winner for Merrily We Roll Along at White Horse Theatre), Wesly Anthony Clerge (The Little Mermaid at Music Theater Works), Kathleen Butler-Duplessis (composer of Eleanor's Very Merry Christmas Wish), Billy Dwyer (Porchlight's Do Re Mi, 1776), Taylor DiTola (Rock of Ages at Paramount), Rob Lindley (Jeff-Winner for Oh Coward! at Writer's Theatre), Cory Goodrich (Jeff-Winner for Ragtime at Drury Lane, Ring of Fire at Mercury), Johanna McKenzie Miller (Directing Steel Magnolias at Drury Lane).

Also featured are the considerable talents of Nolan Robinson (Porchlight's Passing Strange), Kelan M. Smith (Porchlight's Spring Awakening), Jonathan Schwart (The Music Man at The Goodman), Callan Roberts (Disney Deep Dive), Quinn Rigg (Plaid Tidings), Ben Weiss (The Addams Family), Kaitlyn Chiostri (The Addams Family), Lauren Smith (Wizard of Oz at Chicago Shakes), Shea Hopkins (The Addams Family), Mitzi Smith (Spamalot at Welk), Mackenzie Maples (Edges), Morgan Schoenecker (Cabaret), John Marshall, Jr (Porchlight's Sophisticated Ladies), Bella Blackshaw (Cabaret), Luke Nowakowski (H2$ at Drama Group), Craig Blake (Thoroughly Modern Millie at Paper Mill Playhouse), and Kelli Clevenger (Hello Dolly with Sally Struthers), with Hilary Bayley on Violin and Rachel Schuldt on Cello.

The evening is curated, directed and music directed by Founder & Artistic Director David Fiorello (Music Director for John Doyle's Sweeney Todd National Tour, Porchlight's Gypsy starring E. Faye Butler).

Featuring songs from Sunday in the Park With George, Amour, It's Only Life, The Highest Yellow and more, all ticket sales go to benefit the fabulous folks at Project Onward.

Since 2004, PROJECT ONWARD has become a leader in the field of disability arts for its innovative blend of accuracy, artistic excellence and social engagement. Supporting the endeavors of more than 60 extraordinary artists, Project Onward relies on the support of individuals and organizations desiring to help their artists continue their amazing journeys at no cost to them.

THE BEAUTIFUL CITY PROJECT is committed to using musical theatre as a tool to give back to the Chicago community, intent on building a promising tomorrow for a beautiful city. Cabaret performances highlight a different organization every month, while the mainstage programming of musicals in concert take a community issue head-on, raising awareness and funds to be given directly to an organization in need, making an immediate impact. A city-wide campaign of beautification and positivity will be the hallmark of a project intent on taking real action in our beautiful city.

Tickets go on sale Monday, June 6th, and are $25, available at www.thebeautifulcityproject.com/shows-and-tickets