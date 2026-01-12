Cast and Creative Team Set for CONFEDERATES at Redtwist Theatre

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Redtwist Theatre has revealed the cast and creative team for Confederates, January 29 - March 8, by Dominique Morisseau and directed by Aaron Reese Boseman, at Redtwist Theatre.

Sandra is an accomplished professor, comfortable in her position until a racist cartoon is nailed to her office door; Sara is a slave in the Deep South, fighting for her freedom and spying for the union as the nation is pulled into Civil War. Despite the century between them, both women raise their voice against the institutions of racism and misogyny that hold them back. Dominique Morriseau's (author of Detroit '67 and Skeleton Crew) Confederates leaps through time to trace the identities of these two Black American women and the truths that bond them.

The Confederates cast includes Monique Marshaun* (she/her, Sandra); Shenise Brown (she/her, Sara); Makari Robinson-McNeese (they/them, Abner/Malik); Madelyn Loehr* (she/they, Missy Sue/Candice); Toccara Castleman (she/her, Luanne/Jade) and Hannah McCaulley (she/her, US Missy Sue/Candice)

The Confederates production team includes Aaron Reese Boseman (he/him, director); Sofie Schmeltzer (she/her, stage manager); Jasmine Robertson (she/her, asst. director); Marquecia Jordan (she/her, Costume Designer); Nick Barletson (he/him, props designer); Dee Etti-Williams (they/them, sound designer); Kevin Rolfs (he/him, scenic designer); Dusty Brown* (they/them, executive artistic director/technical director); Quinn Chisenhall (he/him, lighting designer); Greg Geffrard (he/him, intimacy/violence designer) and Eileen Dixon* (she/they, producing artistic director).

*indicates Redtwist Theatre Ensemble Member