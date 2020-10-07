The Auditorium Theatre Restarts In-Person Historic Tours Of The National Historic Landmark!

In-Person Tours Start October 15 With Bi-Monthly Tours Through May 2021.

The Auditorium Theatre's popular Historic Tours are back at the National Historic Landmark starting October 15. Tours are approximately 60 minutes in length and are offered two days each month, with two tours per day at 10:30AM and 12:30PM.

"We are excited to open our doors again to the public for in-person tours," says Auditorium Theatre CEO Rich Regan. "In our 131-year history, the theatre has been through difficult times before, and from the beginning of our mandated closure on March 12, 2020 we knew without a doubt that we would reopen again. Restarting Historic Tours is our first step toward that goal."

The Theatre also premieres a free 20-minute Virtual Tour of this National Historic Landmark, hosted by Regan. This mini-tour features highlights of the full-length in-person Historic Tour.

"With the building still closed to performances, and travel to Chicago still limited, it is important to us that we are still able to share this beautiful architectural marvel with the world," continued Regan.

