The 37th Annual Scottish Festival & Highland Games Returns To Aye-Tasca This June

Scotland returns to Aye-Tasca for the final time! The Chicago Scots are thrilled to again bring back the Midwest's Largest Scottish Event, the 37th Annual Scottish Festival & Highland Games, to Hamilton Lakes, 1 Pierce Place, Itasca, IL, on Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17. This treasured two-day summer-kickoff celebration will once again bring back all the crowd favorites along with some exciting new additions. From the iconic caber toss and haggis throwing to the Grade 1 - largest and most prestigious pipe band (bagpipes and drums) championship in North America. New to this year's lineup, cooking demonstrations with Chef Gary Maclean, the national chef of Scotland, an expansion of their kids area including a family-friendly cricket demonstration led by Tom Melville, American cricket player, teacher and author, and an opportunity to meet a Clydesdale Horse.

Whether Scottish by birth, by heritage or strictly by inclination, this family-friendly festival is not to be missed, there is truly something for everyone! All proceeds will benefit the Chicago Scots, one of the world's largest Scottish cultural organizations and the oldest 501(c)3 charity in Illinois, and their principal charity, Caledonia Senior Living & Memory Care in North Riverside. Tickets are now available and can be purchased by clicking here. Vendor and marketplace opportunities are still available for those interested and can sign up by clicking here.

"The annual Highland Games has been, and continues to be, our most beloved event of the year," says Gus Noble, President of the Chicago Scots. "It allows attendees to put a smile on their face, warmth in their hearts and a spring in their step, plus it provides an opportunity to explore Scottish culture without having to buy a plane ticket! For those who would like to go to Scotland too, we are bringing back our popular raffle featuring a trip to Scotland!"

Over the past 37 years, this iconic festival has attracted as many as 15,000 attendees annually to experience Scotland's rich culture and special heritage and has featured all grades of competitions for athletes, dancers, musicians and canines, alike. The festival launches at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 16 and will kick off with national and international heavy athletics champions, along with dance competitions for all ages, live Celtic rock music, and marketplace shopping for kilts, jewelry and other Scottish treasures.

The festivities continue Saturday, June 17 from 8 a.m.- 10 p.m. Attendees will enjoy beer, whisky and other refreshments as they observe various competitions throughout the afternoon such as the Full Pipe Band competitions and men and women Heavy Athletics. Patrons can also make their way to the Celtic Rock Stage for live entertainment and watch Scottish contests such as the Haggis Hurling, Haggis Eating, Knobbly Knees and more! The Games will conclude with a closing ceremony and massed band show that will feature over 1,000 bagpipers and drummers performing traditional musical selections including Amazing Grace that is both moving and is it extraordinary.

Ticket prices for the 37th Annual Scottish Festival & Highland Games are as follows:

Friday-Children 12 and under are FREE; Adults are $20.00; Seniors (60+) and Active Military are $15.00

Saturday- Children 12 and under are FREE; Adults are $30.00; Seniors (60+) and Active Military are $25.00

Two Day Pass - Children 12 and under are FREE; Adults are $45.00; Seniors (60+) and Active Military are $35.00

Patron Weekend Pass (21+)- $200 includes admission to festival both days, premier parking, complimentary food and beverage service at the Patron's Tent, special whisky tastings, and meet and greet with athletes.

Patron Weekend Pass (Family Four Pack)- $450 includes admission for two adults for both days and access to the Patron's Tent for two adults and two children with complimentary food and beverage (12 and under) for both days, premier parking, special whisky tastings, and meet and greet with athletes.

The festival will be held at Hamilton Lakes, Itasca, Illinois, located at I-290 and Thorndale Avenue. Parking will be $5 per vehicle for parking on both Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17 or guests may purchase a two-day parking pass for $8. Parking passes are available online or can be purchased with cash onsite. For more information, event schedules, competition registration forms, volunteer opportunities or to purchase tickets, please visit Click Here or call (708) 442-7268.