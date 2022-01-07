THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG in Chicago Is Extending By Popular Demand

The producers of the international hit comedy THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG are pleased to announce the Chicago production, featuring a cast of local Chicago actors, will extend its limited engagement by nine weeks through April 3, 2022 at Broadway In Chicago's Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place (175 E. Chestnut St.) to a total run of 16 weeks. Tickets for the added performances will go on sale at 10 AM CST today at www.BroadwayInChicago.com.



"I'm thrilled this cast of talented Chicago actors is bringing so much laughter and delight to our audience members," said Broadway In Chicago President Lou Raizin. "Extending the run gives more Chicagoans a chance to enjoy this hilarious show and others a chance to see it again and again!"



The Chicago-based company includes Colton Adams as Trevor, Joseph Anthony Byrd as Jonathan, Ernaisja Curry as Annie, Michael Kurowski as Dennis, Matt Mueller as Chris, Kelly O'Sullivan as Sandra, Jarred Webb as Max, and Jonah D. Winston as Robert. Standbys include Caroline Chu, Drew Johnson, Russell Mernagh, and Brenann Stacker.



Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces 'The Cornley University Drama Society,' which is attempting to put on a 1920s murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong... does, as the accident-prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.



Entertainment Weekly raves THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG is "hilarious, non-stop pandemonium." The New York Times calls it "a gut-busting hit," and the Daily Herald declares, "It's comic mayhem! Fast, furious, and oh so funny." Huffington Post proclaims it "the funniest play Broadway has ever seen," and The New York Post says, "Nothing is as fall down funny. GO."



The Broadway production of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG opened at the Lyceum Theatre on April 2, 2017 and by its closing on January 6, 2019 played 27 previews and 745 performances, making it the second longest running show in the history of the Lyceum Theatre. Not yet done with New York, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG officially opened Off-Broadway on February 20, 2019 at New World Stages - Stage 4, where it resumed performances in October 2021 after being suspended due to the pandemic. THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG received a Tony Award for Best Set Design, Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Best Play, and the Theater Fans Choice Award for Best Play.



Winning the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy and the 2014 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Comedy, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG is now in its eighth year in the West End, having played to over two million people in more than 30 countries on six continents. It is a remarkable rags-to-riches story for a play that started its life at a London fringe venue with only four paying members of the public at the first performance and has gone on to play to an audience of over two million people around the world.



Mischief Theatre Ltd. was founded in 2008 by a group of acting graduates of LAMDA and began as an improvised comedy group. Mischief performs across the UK and internationally with original scripted and improvised work and also has a program of workshops. Their previous West End production was The Comedy About A Bank Robbery (Criterion Theatre). In September 2019, the company started a residency at the Vaudeville Theatre with Groan Ups followed by Magic Goes Wrong, which is currently running in the West End until February 2022. Other Mischief productions, including Peter Pan Goes Wrong, regularly tour the UK, USA and worldwide. Mischief was first seen on television in the Royal Variety Performance of 2015 and subsequently in two BBC One Christmas specials, "Peter Pan Goes Wrong" (2016) and "A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong" (2017). The six-part TV series called "The Goes Wrong Show" was first aired on BBC One in 2019/2020, with series two landing September 2021. The company is owned and controlled by its original members and is led by a creative group and its directors Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer.



THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG is directed in Chicago by Matt DiCarlo with original Broadway direction by Mark Bell, featuring set design by Tony Award winner Nigel Hook, lighting design in Chicago by Jeremy Cunningham based on the original Broadway design by Ric Mountjoy, sound design in Chicago by Beth Lake based on the original Broadway design by Andrew Johnson, and costume design by Roberto Surace.



THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG is produced in Chicago by Kevin McCollum, J.J. Abrams, Kenny Wax, Stage Presence Ltd., Catherine Schreiber, Ken Davenport, Double Gemini Productions / deRoy- Brunish, Damian Arnold / TC Beech, Greenleaf Productions / Bard-Roth, Martian Entertainment / Jack Lane / John Yonover, and Lucas McMahon.



For more information, visit www.BroadwayGoesWrong.com or follow THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram: @BwayGoesWrong