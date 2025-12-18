Cast Set for COME BACK, LITTLE SHEBA at American Blues Theater

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

American Blues Theater will continue its 40th anniversary season with the reimagined classic Come Back, Little Sheba by William Inge and directed by Associate Artistic Director Elyse Dolan. Come Back, Little Sheba runs February 6 - March 22, 2026, in the American Blues Theater Studio Theater. Due to the limited seating in the Studio Theater, the press openings are scheduled for Thursday, February 12 and Friday, February 13, 2026 at 7:00m.

Midwest town. Forced into marriage due to an unexpected pregnancy, former beauty queen Lola and recovering alcoholic Doc live a quiet life of heartbreak and regret until Marie, a young college student, becomes their boarder.

This intimate and explosive immersive experience features American Blues Theater Ensemble members Philip Earl Johnson, Joslyn Jones, Gwendolyn Whiteside, and Artistic Affiliates Maya Hlava, Cisco Lopez, and William Anthony Sebastian Rose II.

Director Elyse Dolan comments, "I'm excited to surprise and thrill audiences with our intimate, immersive, in-your-face production. Though written 75 years ago, Inge's characters and their struggles—loss, addiction, infertility, loneliness—are still deeply relevant today."

