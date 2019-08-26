THE ONE: THE MATRIX PARODY MUSICAL Extends Through August 31

The Den Theatre announcea the hit world premiere of THE ONE: THE MATRIX PARODY MUSICAL will extend through Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago. This exciting new musical by Laura Marsh and directed by C.J. Tuor will make you question you own sense of reality. Tickets, priced at $25, are currently available online at www.thedentheatre.com, in person at The Den box office or by calling (773) 697-3830. The show's running time is 90 minutes with one 10-minute intermission. The Den Theatre houses multiple bars and drinks are allowed inside the theater.

THE ONE: THE MATRIX PARODY MUSICAL features Liz Anderson, Sean Buckley, Tyler DeLoatch, Bri Fitzpatrick, Gillian Giudice,Mike Gospel, Amanda Neal, Bruce Phillips, Sean Rickert (Neo) and Andreas Tsironis.

The minds behind FRIENDS: The One Where They Sing!, Rookie of the Year The Musical and Hitch*Cocktails have joined forces to bring you their next fan tribute show! The One: The Matrix Parody Musical combines hilarity and harmony to poke fun at everyone's favorite digitally dystopian 90's classic. Audiences join Neo as he goes down the musical rabbit hole to learn his real purpose. Created by fans, for fans, the show centers on the events of the first film while paying tribute to the expanded universe. The two-act story with intermission features an original score, dance battles, pop song, and puppets, all in a D.I.Y. style! This is THE ONE parody musical you won't want to miss!

"Art is truly what separates us from machines," says director, C.J. Tuor, "and parody musical is the art form computers understand the least."

The production team for THE ONE includes: Sam Begich (lighting designer), Ross Gerbasi (props designer), Sheena Laird(choreographer) and Jon Monteverde (musical director and composer).

Photo: (left to right) Tyler DeLoatch and Sean Rickert in THE ONE: THE MATRIX PARODY MUSICAL. Photo by Wes Bushby.





