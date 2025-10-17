THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF GEORGE MICHAEL Returns To The McAninch Arts Center In November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following a sold-out performance in February 2024, the McAninch Arts Center (MAC) will welcome back The Life and Music of George Michael on Sunday, November 9, 2025, at 7 p.m.

The production traces the pop superstar’s four-decade career, from his rise with Wham! to his groundbreaking solo success, featuring hits such as “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” “Freedom,” “Faith,” “Careless Whisper,” and “Father Figure.”

George Michael (1963–2016) sold more than 115 million records worldwide and earned two Grammy Awards, three Brit Awards, three American Music Awards, and four MTV Video Music Awards. His music continues to resonate across generations—Taylor Swift recently interpolated his 1987 hit “Father Figure” for her 2025 album The Life of a Showgirl, crediting Michael posthumously.

This return engagement features the show’s original star Craig Winberry alongside newcomer Connor Antico, supported by a live band led by music director Collin Keller (guitar, vocals) with Autumn Jones, Marc Encabo, Sam Ruff, Jennifer Giammanco, and Grace Mauk.

The Life and Music of George Michael is a tribute production and is not affiliated with George Michael’s estate or George Michael Entertainment.

Tickets

The Life and Music of George Michael will be presented at 7 p.m. on Sunday, November 9, 2025, at the McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn, IL. Tickets are $62–$67 and are available at AtTheMAC.org, by phone at 630-942-4000, or in person at the MAC Box Office (open noon–6 p.m. Tuesday–Saturday and two hours prior to performances).