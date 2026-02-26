THE BRIEF WONDROUS LIFE OF OSCAR WAO Extends at The Goodman

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Goodman will present an eight-performance extension for the world premiere of Marco Antonio Rodríguez’s English stage adaptation of The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao— based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Junot Díaz.

Teatro Vista Artistic Director Wendy Mateo directs this world-premiere production, featuring Humboldt Park’s Lenin Izquierdo in the title role of Oscar, leading a majority-Dominican cast. Photos and video of the production—including a set by Regina Garcia and Stefania Bulbarella’s comic book-style projections—are now available. The Goodman’s production complements Rodríguez’s Spanish-language production, La Breve y Maravillosa Vida de Oscar Wao, which he wrote and directed for New York’s Repertorio Español, where it currently appears in selected dates. The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao is on stage now, running through April 12 (opening night is March 2), in the 380-seat flexible Owen Theatre; extension week performances include April 7, 8 and 10 at 7:30pm, April 9 and 11 at 2pm and 7:30pm and April 12 at 2pm.

Oscar (Lenin Izquierdo) knows that a nerdy Dominican college freshman isn’t anyone’s idea of a romantic hero. But with the encouragement of Yunior (Kelvin Grullon), his new roommate, he is determined to give love another chance. As Oscar sets out from New Jersey to Santo Domingo to prove his undeniable hope, can he shake the dark “fukú” that has haunted his family for generations? Junot Díaz’s novel comes to vivid life in this English-language world-premiere adaption—a celebration of risk and the power of perseverance against all odds.