Steppenwolf to Stream I AM NOT YOUR PERFECT MEXICAN DAUGHTER Audio Play

Next month Steppenwolf for Young Adults will rerelease its popular audio adaptation of I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter, free to all Chicagoland teachers and students April 25-May 22, 2022. Based on the bestselling novel by Erika L. SÃ¡nchez and adapted for audio from the stage play by acclaimed playwright Isaac GÃ³mez, the production is co-directed by ensemble members Sandra Marquez and Artistic Director Audrey Francis and features a cast including ensemble member Karen Rodriguez.

Originally released in April 2021 to students and audiences worldwide as part of the Steppenwolf NOW virtual stage, Steppenwolf for Young Adults (SYA) revives its audio adaptation of I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter to provide a high-quality theatrical experience for its classroom partners and Chicagoland students this spring. This follows Steppenwolf's difficult decision to postpone the world premiere SYA adaptation of Eve L. Ewing's 1919 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases earlier this year and due to incredible demand from teachers who frequently inquire about introducing their students to "Julia" from the story.

The restreaming of I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter is available April 25-May 22, 2022, for FREE to all Chicagoland teachers and students through Steppenwolf for Young Adults, along with a companion Study Guide. Student and teacher registration is now open HERE.

In addition to streaming this rerelease, Chicagoland teens ages 14-19 can come to Steppenwolf for weekly free programs that take place on Steppenwolf's dedicated education floor, The Loft. Skill-based workshops, events around the plays on Steppenwolf's stages, open hours to practice a monologue, do homework or just hang, and more. Visit steppenwolf.org/education for more information.

A Chicago story about family, community and coming together even when that feels impossible, I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter is a New York Times bestselling novel by Erika L. SÃ¡nchez written in the first person, which translates beautifully into a deeply personal, journal-like audio experience. In March 2020, the sold-out Steppenwolf for Young Adults world premiere stage production of I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter was cut short due to the pandemic. Isaac GÃ³mez embraced the opportunity to revisit this beloved work in a new audio format for Steppenwolf NOW's global audience in 2021.

"Not only was the audio adaptation of I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter an incredible artistic success-it also reached 23,000 students," shares Steppenwolf's Director of Education Megan Shuchman. "Since the audio play's streaming window closed last summer, we have received weekly inquiries as to how new teachers and teens can access it. The demand for this incredible story remains high! Given its continued relevance, the exceptional quality of this work, and how proud we are to have been able to share it previously, providing Chicagoland educators with a 'readymade' piece of audio theater to share with their students during this continued difficult time is our privilege and our honor."

DETAILS:

AN AUDIO ADAPTATION

I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter

Based on the novel by Erika L. SÃ¡nchez

Audio & Original Stage Adaptation by Isaac GÃ³mez

Co-Directed by ensemble members Sandra Marquez and Artistic Director Audrey Francis

Featuring ensemble member Karen Rodriguez with Charin Alvarez, Eddie Martinez, Peter Moore, Leslie Sophia Perez, Bianca Phipps, Robert Quintanilla and Harrison Weger

Rereleased by Steppenwolf for Young Adults

Restreaming from April 25-May 22, 2022

FREE for Chicagoland teachers and students

Registration open HERE.

I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter is a Chicago story about family, community and coming together even when that feels impossible. Julia, a Chicago high school student, navigates the trials and tribulations of following her dreams of becoming a writer alongside the death of her sister, Olga-who might not have been quite as perfect as she seemed. Author of the novel Erika L. SÃ¡nchez has created an indelible protagonist in student Julia Reyes, who searches for her truest self while navigating the struggles of adolescence-depression, grief, self-doubt-in addition to the anxieties unique to a child of immigrants with a foot in two very different worlds. Julia is torn between a future limited by the same socioeconomic forces that curtail the opportunities open to her parents and her fervent ambitions to seek a more expansive life for herself as a writer.

I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter creative team features Matthew Chapman (Sound Design), Kenya Hall (Artistic Producer), Claire Haupt (Production Manager), JC Clementz (Casting Director, CSA), Brenna Barborka (Dramaturg), Michelle Medvin (Production Stage Manager) and Jacqueline Saldana (Assistant Production Stage Manager).

Steppenwolf Theatre Company is a Chicago theater that is home to America's ensemble. The company began performing in the mid-1970s in the basement of a Highland Park, IL church-today Steppenwolf is the nation's premier ensemble theater with 49 members who are among the top actors, playwrights and directors in the field. Deeply rooted in its ensemble ethos, the company is committed to equity, diversity, inclusion and making the Steppenwolf experience accessible to all. Groundbreaking productions from Balm in Gilead and August: Osage County to Downstate and Pass Over-and accolades that include the National Medal of Arts and 12 TonyÂ® Awards-have made the theatre legendary. Artistic programming includes a main stage season; a Steppenwolf for Young Adults season; LookOut, a multi-genre performance series; and the Steppenwolf NOW virtual stage. The nationally recognized work of Steppenwolf Education engages more than 20,000 participants annually in Chicagoland communities promoting compassion, encouraging curiosity and inspiring action. While firmly grounded in the Chicago community, more than 40 original Steppenwolf productions have enjoyed success nationally and internationally, including Broadway, Off-Broadway, London, Sydney, Galway and Dublin. 2021 marks the opening of Steppenwolf's landmark Liz and Eric Lefkofsky Arts & Education Center-deepening the company's commitment to Chicagoland teens and serving as a cultural nexus for Chicago. Glenn Davis and Audrey Francis are the Artistic Directors and E. Brooke Flanagan is Executive Director. Eric Lefkofsky is Chair of Steppenwolf's Board of Trustees.

Steppenwolf's Mission: Steppenwolf strives to create thrilling, courageous and provocative art in a thoughtful and inclusive environment. We succeed when we disrupt your routine with experiences that spark curiosity, empathy and joy. We invite you to join our ensemble as we navigate, together, our complex world.