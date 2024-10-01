Steppenwolf, Goodman Theatre, and More Take Home Equity Jeff Awards

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

The winners have been announced for the 2024 Joseph Jefferson Equity Awards, more commonly known as the Equity Jeff Awards. These awards are given for theatre arts produced in the Chicago area.

Founded in 1968, the awards are named in tribute to actor Joseph Jefferson, a 19th-century American theater star who, as a child, was a player in Chicago's first theater company.

The big winners included Steppenwolf Theatre, Marriott Theatre, Drury Lane, The Goodman, and more.

Check out the full list of winners below!

Production - Musical - Large (The Dr. Harlan Haimes Award)

Anything Goes (2024) - Porchlight Music Theatre 

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (2024) - Marriott Theatre 

Guys and Dolls (2024) - Drury Lane Productions 

The Matchbox Magic Flute (2024) - Goodman Theatre 

Meredith Willson's The Music Man (2024) - Marriott Theatre 

Next to Normal (2024) - Paramount Theatre (Copley) 

Production - Musical - Midsize

Jersey Boys (2024) - Mercury Theater Chicago 

Rock of Ages (2024) - Mercury Theater Chicago 

She Loves Me (2024) - Citadel Theatre 

Young Frankenstein (2024) - Mercury Theater Chicago 

Production - Play - Large

Birthday Candles (2024) - Northlight Theatre 

Joe Turner's Come and Gone (2024) - Goodman Theatre 

The Lehman Trilogy (2024) - TimeLine Theatre Company 

Little Bear Ridge Road (2024) - Steppenwolf Theatre Company 

The Nacirema Society Requests the Honor of Your Presence at a Celebration of Their First One Hundred Years (2024) - Goodman Theatre 

Purpose (2024) - Steppenwolf Theatre Company 

A Streetcar Named Desire (2024) - Paramount Theatre (Copley) 

Twelfth Night (2024) - Chicago Shakespeare Theater 

Production - Play - Midsize

Blues for an Alabama Sky (2024) - Remy Bumppo Theatre Company 

Gods and Monsters (2024) - Frame of Reference Productions 

Silent Sky (2024) - Citadel Theatre 

Turret (2024) - A Red Orchid Theatre 

A View from the Bridge (2024) - Shattered Globe Theatre 

Production - Revue

Ain't Misbehavin' (2024) - Drury Lane Productions 

A Taste of Soul (2024) - Black Ensemble Theater 

The Time Machine: A Tribute to the 80's (2024) - Black Ensemble Theater 

Ensemble - Musical or Revue

Ain't Misbehavin' (2024) - Drury Lane Productions 

Illinoise - Illinoise (2024) - Chicago Shakespeare Theater in association with ArKtype/Thomas O. Kriegsmann 

Meredith Willson's The Music Man (2024) - Marriott Theatre 

A Taste of Soul (2024) - Black Ensemble Theater 

The Time Machine: A Tribute to the 80's (2024) - Black Ensemble Theater 

Ensemble - Play

English (2024) - Goodman Theatre, Co-Production with Guthrie Theatre 

The Nacirema Society Requests the Honor of Your Presence at a Celebration of Their First One Hundred Years (2024) - Goodman Theatre 

The Penelopiad (2024) - Goodman Theatre 

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying To Keep Him Alive (2024) - Steppenwolf Theatre Company 

Purpose (2024) - Steppenwolf Theatre Company 

New Work (The Libby Adler Mages Award)

Levi Holloway - Turret (2024) - A Red Orchid Theatre 

Samuel D. Hunter - Little Bear Ridge Road (2024) - Steppenwolf Theatre Company 

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins - Purpose (2024) - Steppenwolf Theatre Company 

Nambi E. Kelley - Stokely: The Unfinished Revolution (2024) - Court Theatre 

Brett Neveu - Revolution (2024) - A Red Orchid Theatre 

Sufjan Stevens, Justin Peck and Jackie Sibblies Drury - Illinoise (2024) - Chicago Shakespeare Theater in association with ArKtype/Thomas O. Kriegsmann 

Mary Zimmerman - The Matchbox Magic Flute (2024) - Goodman Theatre 

Director - Play - Midsize

Mikael Burke - Blues for an Alabama Sky (2024) - Remy Bumppo Theatre Company 

Louis Contey - A View from the Bridge (2024) - Shattered Globe Theatre 

Levi Holloway - Turret (2024) - A Red Orchid Theatre 

Chuck Smith - The Reclamation of Madison Hemings (2024) - American Blues Theater 

Paul Oakley Stovall - Gods and Monsters (2024) - Frame of Reference Productions 

Beth Wolf - Silent Sky (2024) - Citadel Theatre 

Director - Play - Large (The Michael Maggio Award)

Susan V. Booth - The Penelopiad (2024) - Goodman Theatre 

Nick Bowling and Vanessa Stalling - The Lehman Trilogy (2024) - TimeLine Theatre Company 

Lili-Anne Brown - The Nacirema Society Requests the Honor of Your Presence at a Celebration of Their First One Hundred Years (2024) - Goodman Theatre 

Joe Mantello - Little Bear Ridge Road (2024) - Steppenwolf Theatre Company 

Tyrone Phillips - Twelfth Night (2024) - Chicago Shakespeare Theater 

Phylicia Rashad - Purpose (2024) - Steppenwolf Theatre Company 

Director - Musical - Midsize

Matthew Silar - She Loves Me (2024) - Citadel Theatre 

L. Walter Stearns - Young Frankenstein (2024) - Mercury Theater Chicago 

L. Walter Stearns and Brenda Didier - Jersey Boys (2024) - Mercury Theater Chicago 

Director - Musical - Large

Jim Corti - Next to Normal (2024) - Paramount Theatre (Copley) 

Jessica Fisch - Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (2024) - Marriott Theatre 

Katie Spelman - Meredith Willson's The Music Man (2024) - Marriott Theatre 

Michael Weber - Anything Goes (2024) - Porchlight Music Theatre 

Mary Zimmerman - The Matchbox Magic Flute (2024) - Goodman Theatre 

Director - Revue

Daryl D. Brooks - The Time Machine: A Tribute to the 80's (2024) - Black Ensemble Theater 

E. Faye Butler - Ain't Misbehavin' (2024) - Drury Lane Productions 

Deidre Goodwin - Beehive: The 60's Musical (2024) - Marriott Theatre 

Performer in a Principal Role - Musical

Kaitlyn Davis - Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (2024) - Marriott Theatre 

Lissa deGuzman - Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella (2024) - Drury Lane Productions 

Sean Fortunato - Young Frankenstein (2024) - Mercury Theater Chicago 

KJ Hippensteel - Meredith Willson's The Music Man (2024) - Marriott Theatre 

Mark David Kaplan - Fiddler on the Roof (2024) - Drury Lane Productions 

Donna Louden - Next to Normal (2024) - Paramount Theatre (Copley) 

Sophie Madorsky - The Band's Visit (2024) - Writers Theatre 

Michael Metcalf - Jersey Boys (2024) - Mercury Theater Chicago 

David Moreland - Rock of Ages (2024) - Mercury Theater Chicago 

Meghan Murphy - Anything Goes (2024) - Porchlight Music Theatre 

Performer in a Principal Role - Play

Scott Aiello - A View from the Bridge (2024) - Shattered Globe Theatre 

Jason Alexander - Judgment Day (2024) - Chicago Shakespeare Theater by Special Arrangement with Broadway & Beyond Theatricals, Martian Entertainment, Paige Price Productions and Hendel Productions 

Bryan Burke - The Outgoing Tide (2024) - Buffalo Theatre Ensemble 

Kate Fry - Birthday Candles (2024) - Northlight Theatre 

Jon Michael Hill - Purpose (2024) - Steppenwolf Theatre Company 

Anthony Irons - Stokely: The Unfinished Revolution (2024) - Court Theatre 

Travis A. Knight - Turret (2024) - A Red Orchid Theatre 

Laurie Metcalf - Little Bear Ridge Road (2024) - Steppenwolf Theatre Company 

Jon Hudson Odom - The Reclamation of Madison Hemings (2024) - American Blues Theater 

Michael Shannon - Turret (2024) - A Red Orchid Theatre 

Rebecca Spence - The Lion in Winter (2024) - Court Theatre 

Bethany Thomas - Marie and Rosetta (2024) - Northlight Theatre 

Performer in a Supporting Role - Musical

Adrian Aguilar - Jersey Boys (2024) - Mercury Theater Chicago 

McKinley Carter - Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella (2024) - Drury Lane Productions 

Lillian Castillo - Young Frankenstein (2024) - Mercury Theater Chicago 

Jackson Evans - Anything Goes (2024) - Porchlight Music Theatre 

Alex Goodrich - Meredith Willson's The Music Man (2024) - Marriott Theatre 

Andrew MacNaughton - Young Frankenstein (2024) - Mercury Theater Chicago 

Steve McDonagh - Anything Goes (2024) - Porchlight Music Theatre 

Andrew Mueller - Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (2024) - Marriott Theatre 

Ron E. Rains - Billy Elliot (2024) - Paramount Theatre 

Mary Robin Roth - Young Frankenstein (2024) - Mercury Theater Chicago 

Ryan Stajmiger - Young Frankenstein (2024) - Mercury Theater Chicago 

Erica Stephan - Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (2024) - Marriott Theatre 

Performer in a Supporting Role - Play

Breon Arzell - Blues for an Alabama Sky (2024) - Remy Bumppo Theatre Company 

Daniel Breaker - Judgment Day (2024) - Chicago Shakespeare Theater by Special Arrangement with Broadway & Beyond Theatricals, Martian Entertainment, Paige Price Productions and Hendel Productions 

E. Faye Butler - The Nacirema Society Requests the Honor of Your Presence at a Celebration of Their First One Hundred Years (2024) - Goodman Theatre 

Alexandra Chopson - In Quietness (2024) - A Red Orchid Theatre 

Mitchell J. Fain - The Lehman Trilogy (2024) - TimeLine Theatre Company 

Mildred Marie Langford - Notes from the Field (2024) - TimeLine Theatre Company 

Eileen Niccolai - A View from the Bridge (2024) - Shattered Globe Theatre 

Tim Rhoze - Joe Turner's Come and Gone (2024) - Goodman Theatre 

Shariba Rivers - Notes from the Field (2024) - TimeLine Theatre Company 

Paul Oakley Stovall - Twelfth Night (2024) - Chicago Shakespeare Theater 

Natalie West - Revolution (2024) - A Red Orchid Theatre 

Performer in a Revue

Leila Gorstein - Oh, The Places You'll Glow (2024) - The Second City e.t.c. 

Thee Ricky Harris - A Taste of Soul (2024) - Black Ensemble Theater 

James T. Lane - Ain't Misbehavin' (2024) - Drury Lane Productions 

Leah Morrow - Beehive: The 60's Musical (2024) - Marriott Theatre 

Lorenzo Rush, Jr. - Ain't Misbehavin' (2024) - Drury Lane Productions 

Solo Performance

Hershey Felder - Hershey Felder as Monsieur Chopin (2024) - Writers Theatre 

David Kwong - The Enigmatist (2024) - Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Co-Production with Andy Jones and Dylan Pager 

Scenic Design - Large

Linda Buchanan - Joe Turner's Come and Gone (2024) - Goodman Theatre 

Angela Weber Miller - A Streetcar Named Desire (2024) - Paramount Theatre (Copley) 

Lauren M. Nichols - The Hot Wing King (2024) - Writers Theatre 

Todd Rosenthal - The Matchbox Magic Flute (2024) - Goodman Theatre 

Todd Rosenthal - Purpose (2024) - Steppenwolf Theatre Company 

Arnel Sancianco - The Nacirema Society Requests the Honor of Your Presence at a Celebration of Their First One Hundred Years (2024) - Goodman Theatre 

Scenic Design - Midsize

Bob Knuth - Young Frankenstein (2024) - Mercury Theater Chicago 

Caitlin McLeod - Lavender Men (2024) - About Face Theatre 

Lauren M. Nichols - Blues for an Alabama Sky (2024) - Remy Bumppo Theatre Company 

Grant Sabin - Turret (2024) - A Red Orchid Theatre 

Jessica Kuehnau Wardell - Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley (2024) - Buffalo Theatre Ensemble 

Costume Design - Midsize

Sarah Albrecht - ¡Bernarda! (2024) - Teatro Vista 

Aly Greaves Amidei - Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley (2024) - Buffalo Theatre Ensemble 

Rachel Boylan - Jersey Boys (2024) - Mercury Theater Chicago 

Gregory Graham - Blues for an Alabama Sky (2024) - Remy Bumppo Theatre Company 

Robert Kuhn - Rock of Ages (2024) - Mercury Theater Chicago 

Costume Design - Large

Raquel Adorno - Meredith Willson's The Music Man (2024) - Marriott Theatre 

Gregg Barnes - Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas (2024) - Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas 

Theresa Ham - Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella (2024) - Drury Lane Productions 

Ana Kuzmanic - The Matchbox Magic Flute (2024) - Goodman Theatre 

Ryan park - Charlie & The Chocolate Factory (2024) - Paramount Theatre 

Sound Design - Large

Pornchanok Kanchanabanca - Richard III (2024) - Chicago Shakespeare Theater 

Jeffrey Levin - Eurydice (2024) - Writers Theatre 

Jeffrey Levin - Selling Kabul (2024) - Northlight Theatre 

André Pluess - The Lehman Trilogy (2024) - TimeLine Theatre Company 

André Pluess - Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead (2024) - Court Theatre 

Sound Design - Midsize

Joe Court - Gods and Monsters (2024) - Frame of Reference Productions 

Forrest Gregor - The Rise and Fall of Little Voice (2024) - The Gift Theatre 

Christopher Kriz - The Outgoing Tide (2024) - Buffalo Theatre Ensemble 

Jeffrey Levin - Turret (2024) - A Red Orchid Theatre 

Rick Sims - The Reclamation of Madison Hemings (2024) - American Blues Theater 

Lighting Design - Large

Brandon Stirling Baker - Illinoise (2024) - Chicago Shakespeare Theater in association with ArKtype/Thomas O. Kriegsmann 

Reza Behjat - Sanctuary City (2024) - Steppenwolf Theatre Company 

Lee Fiskness - Ain't Misbehavin' (2024) - Drury Lane Productions 

Jason Lynch - Lucha Teotl (2024) - Goodman Theatre 

Cat Wilson - A Streetcar Named Desire (2024) - Paramount Theatre (Copley) 

Lighting Design - Midsize

Conchita Avitia - The Brightest Thing in the World (2024) - About Face Theatre 

Mike Durst - Turret (2024) - A Red Orchid Theatre 

G. "Max" Maxin IV - Young Frankenstein (2024) - Mercury Theater Chicago 

Gabrielle Strong - The Rise and Fall of Little Voice (2024) - The Gift Theatre 

Levi J. Wilkins - Gods and Monsters (2024) - Frame of Reference Productions 

Choreography

William Carlos Angulo - In the Heights (2024) - Marriott Theatre 

Christopher Chase Carter - The Time Machine: A Tribute to the 80's (2024) - Black Ensemble Theater 

Dan Knechtges - Guys and Dolls (2024) - Drury Lane Productions 

Tammy Mader - Anything Goes (2024) - Porchlight Music Theatre 

Justin Peck - Illinoise (2024) - Chicago Shakespeare Theater in association with ArKtype/Thomas O. Kriegsmann 

Katie Spelman - Meredith Willson's The Music Man (2024) - Marriott Theatre 

Music Direction

Amanda Dehnert - The Matchbox Magic Flute (2024) - Goodman Theatre 

Eugene Dizon and Linda Madonia - Jersey Boys (2024) - Mercury Theater Chicago 

Nathan Koci - Illinoise (2024) - Chicago Shakespeare Theater in association with ArKtype/Thomas O. Kriegsmann 

William Foster McDaniel - Ain't Misbehavin' (2024) - Drury Lane Productions 

Ryan T. Nelson - Meredith Willson's The Music Man (2024) - Marriott Theatre 

Nick Sula - Anything Goes (2024) - Porchlight Music Theatre 

Original Music in a Play

Satya Chavez - ¡Bernarda! (2024) - Teatro Vista 

Samuel Davis - The Penelopiad (2024) - Goodman Theatre 

Christopher Kriz - The Outgoing Tide (2024) - Buffalo Theatre Ensemble 

Jeffrey Levin - Turret (2024) - A Red Orchid Theatre 

Jon Trenchard - Richard III (2024) - Chicago Shakespeare Theater 

Projection Design

Anthony Churchill - Black Sunday (2024) - TimeLine Theatre Company 

Anthony Churchill - The Lehman Trilogy (2024) - TimeLine Theatre Company 

Paul Deziel - Charlie & The Chocolate Factory (2024) - Paramount Theatre 

Mike Tutaj - Fiddler on the Roof (2024) - Drury Lane Productions 

Mike Tutaj - Gods and Monsters (2024) - Frame of Reference Productions 

Artistic Specialization

Timo Andres - Music Arrangements and Orchestrations - Illinoise (2024) - Chicago Shakespeare Theater in association with ArKtype/Thomas O. Kriegsmann 

Miguel A. Armstrong - Wig Design - Beehive: The 60's Musical (2024) - Marriott Theatre 

Luis "Aski" Palomino - Wrestling Coordination - Lucha Teotl (2024) - Goodman Theatre 

Puppeteer Ensemble - Puppeteering - Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas (2024) - Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas 

Keith Ryan - Wig Design - A Taste of Soul (2024) - Black Ensemble Theater 

Short Run Production - Production

How I Learned What I Learned (2024) - Congo Square Theatre Company 

It's a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago (2024) - American Blues Theater 

Welcome to Matteson! (2024) - Congo Square Theatre Company 

Short Run Production - Performer

Brandon Dahlquist - It's a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago (2024) - American Blues Theater 

Anthony Irons - Welcome to Matteson! (2024) - Congo Square Theatre Company 

Harry Lennix - How I Learned What I Learned (2024) - Congo Square Theatre Company 

Alexis J. Roston - Welcome to Matteson! (2024) - Congo Square Theatre Company



