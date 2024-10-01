Steppenwolf, Goodman Theatre, and More Take Home Equity Jeff Awards

Check out the full list of winners here!
The winners have been announced for the 2024 Joseph Jefferson Equity Awards, more commonly known as the Equity Jeff Awards. These awards are given for theatre arts produced in the Chicago area.
Founded in 1968, the awards are named in tribute to actor Joseph Jefferson, a 19th-century American theater star who, as a child, was a player in Chicago's first theater company.
The big winners included Steppenwolf Theatre, Marriott Theatre, Drury Lane, The Goodman, and more.
Anything Goes (2024) - Porchlight Music Theatre
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (2024) - Marriott Theatre
Guys and Dolls (2024) - Drury Lane Productions
The Matchbox Magic Flute (2024) - Goodman Theatre
Meredith Willson's The Music Man (2024) - Marriott Theatre
Next to Normal (2024) - Paramount Theatre (Copley)
Jersey Boys (2024) - Mercury Theater Chicago
Rock of Ages (2024) - Mercury Theater Chicago
She Loves Me (2024) - Citadel Theatre
Young Frankenstein (2024) - Mercury Theater Chicago
Birthday Candles (2024) - Northlight Theatre
Joe Turner's Come and Gone (2024) - Goodman Theatre
The Lehman Trilogy (2024) - TimeLine Theatre Company
Little Bear Ridge Road (2024) - Steppenwolf Theatre Company
The Nacirema Society Requests the Honor of Your Presence at a Celebration of Their First One Hundred Years (2024) - Goodman Theatre
Purpose (2024) - Steppenwolf Theatre Company
A Streetcar Named Desire (2024) - Paramount Theatre (Copley)
Twelfth Night (2024) - Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Blues for an Alabama Sky (2024) - Remy Bumppo Theatre Company
Gods and Monsters (2024) - Frame of Reference Productions
Silent Sky (2024) - Citadel Theatre
Turret (2024) - A Red Orchid Theatre
A View from the Bridge (2024) - Shattered Globe Theatre
Ain't Misbehavin' (2024) - Drury Lane Productions
A Taste of Soul (2024) - Black Ensemble Theater
The Time Machine: A Tribute to the 80's (2024) - Black Ensemble Theater
Ain't Misbehavin' (2024) - Drury Lane Productions
Illinoise - Illinoise (2024) - Chicago Shakespeare Theater in association with ArKtype/Thomas O. Kriegsmann
Meredith Willson's The Music Man (2024) - Marriott Theatre
A Taste of Soul (2024) - Black Ensemble Theater
The Time Machine: A Tribute to the 80's (2024) - Black Ensemble Theater
English (2024) - Goodman Theatre, Co-Production with Guthrie Theatre
The Nacirema Society Requests the Honor of Your Presence at a Celebration of Their First One Hundred Years (2024) - Goodman Theatre
The Penelopiad (2024) - Goodman Theatre
POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying To Keep Him Alive (2024) - Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Purpose (2024) - Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Levi Holloway - Turret (2024) - A Red Orchid Theatre
Samuel D. Hunter - Little Bear Ridge Road (2024) - Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Branden Jacobs-Jenkins - Purpose (2024) - Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Nambi E. Kelley - Stokely: The Unfinished Revolution (2024) - Court Theatre
Brett Neveu - Revolution (2024) - A Red Orchid Theatre
Sufjan Stevens, Justin Peck and Jackie Sibblies Drury - Illinoise (2024) - Chicago Shakespeare Theater in association with ArKtype/Thomas O. Kriegsmann
Mary Zimmerman - The Matchbox Magic Flute (2024) - Goodman Theatre
Mikael Burke - Blues for an Alabama Sky (2024) - Remy Bumppo Theatre Company
Louis Contey - A View from the Bridge (2024) - Shattered Globe Theatre
Levi Holloway - Turret (2024) - A Red Orchid Theatre
Chuck Smith - The Reclamation of Madison Hemings (2024) - American Blues Theater
Paul Oakley Stovall - Gods and Monsters (2024) - Frame of Reference Productions
Beth Wolf - Silent Sky (2024) - Citadel Theatre
Susan V. Booth - The Penelopiad (2024) - Goodman Theatre
Nick Bowling and Vanessa Stalling - The Lehman Trilogy (2024) - TimeLine Theatre Company
Lili-Anne Brown - The Nacirema Society Requests the Honor of Your Presence at a Celebration of Their First One Hundred Years (2024) - Goodman Theatre
Joe Mantello - Little Bear Ridge Road (2024) - Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Tyrone Phillips - Twelfth Night (2024) - Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Phylicia Rashad - Purpose (2024) - Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Matthew Silar - She Loves Me (2024) - Citadel Theatre
L. Walter Stearns - Young Frankenstein (2024) - Mercury Theater Chicago
L. Walter Stearns and Brenda Didier - Jersey Boys (2024) - Mercury Theater Chicago
Jim Corti - Next to Normal (2024) - Paramount Theatre (Copley)
Jessica Fisch - Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (2024) - Marriott Theatre
Katie Spelman - Meredith Willson's The Music Man (2024) - Marriott Theatre
Michael Weber - Anything Goes (2024) - Porchlight Music Theatre
Mary Zimmerman - The Matchbox Magic Flute (2024) - Goodman Theatre
Daryl D. Brooks - The Time Machine: A Tribute to the 80's (2024) - Black Ensemble Theater
E. Faye Butler - Ain't Misbehavin' (2024) - Drury Lane Productions
Deidre Goodwin - Beehive: The 60's Musical (2024) - Marriott Theatre
Kaitlyn Davis - Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (2024) - Marriott Theatre
Lissa deGuzman - Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella (2024) - Drury Lane Productions
Sean Fortunato - Young Frankenstein (2024) - Mercury Theater Chicago
KJ Hippensteel - Meredith Willson's The Music Man (2024) - Marriott Theatre
Mark David Kaplan - Fiddler on the Roof (2024) - Drury Lane Productions
Donna Louden - Next to Normal (2024) - Paramount Theatre (Copley)
Sophie Madorsky - The Band's Visit (2024) - Writers Theatre
Michael Metcalf - Jersey Boys (2024) - Mercury Theater Chicago
David Moreland - Rock of Ages (2024) - Mercury Theater Chicago
Meghan Murphy - Anything Goes (2024) - Porchlight Music Theatre
Scott Aiello - A View from the Bridge (2024) - Shattered Globe Theatre
Jason Alexander - Judgment Day (2024) - Chicago Shakespeare Theater by Special Arrangement with Broadway & Beyond Theatricals, Martian Entertainment, Paige Price Productions and Hendel Productions
Bryan Burke - The Outgoing Tide (2024) - Buffalo Theatre Ensemble
Kate Fry - Birthday Candles (2024) - Northlight Theatre
Jon Michael Hill - Purpose (2024) - Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Anthony Irons - Stokely: The Unfinished Revolution (2024) - Court Theatre
Travis A. Knight - Turret (2024) - A Red Orchid Theatre
Laurie Metcalf - Little Bear Ridge Road (2024) - Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Jon Hudson Odom - The Reclamation of Madison Hemings (2024) - American Blues Theater
Michael Shannon - Turret (2024) - A Red Orchid Theatre
Rebecca Spence - The Lion in Winter (2024) - Court Theatre
Bethany Thomas - Marie and Rosetta (2024) - Northlight Theatre
Adrian Aguilar - Jersey Boys (2024) - Mercury Theater Chicago
McKinley Carter - Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella (2024) - Drury Lane Productions
Lillian Castillo - Young Frankenstein (2024) - Mercury Theater Chicago
Jackson Evans - Anything Goes (2024) - Porchlight Music Theatre
Alex Goodrich - Meredith Willson's The Music Man (2024) - Marriott Theatre
Andrew MacNaughton - Young Frankenstein (2024) - Mercury Theater Chicago
Steve McDonagh - Anything Goes (2024) - Porchlight Music Theatre
Andrew Mueller - Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (2024) - Marriott Theatre
Ron E. Rains - Billy Elliot (2024) - Paramount Theatre
Mary Robin Roth - Young Frankenstein (2024) - Mercury Theater Chicago
Ryan Stajmiger - Young Frankenstein (2024) - Mercury Theater Chicago
Erica Stephan - Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (2024) - Marriott Theatre
Breon Arzell - Blues for an Alabama Sky (2024) - Remy Bumppo Theatre Company
Daniel Breaker - Judgment Day (2024) - Chicago Shakespeare Theater by Special Arrangement with Broadway & Beyond Theatricals, Martian Entertainment, Paige Price Productions and Hendel Productions
E. Faye Butler - The Nacirema Society Requests the Honor of Your Presence at a Celebration of Their First One Hundred Years (2024) - Goodman Theatre
Alexandra Chopson - In Quietness (2024) - A Red Orchid Theatre
Mitchell J. Fain - The Lehman Trilogy (2024) - TimeLine Theatre Company
Mildred Marie Langford - Notes from the Field (2024) - TimeLine Theatre Company
Eileen Niccolai - A View from the Bridge (2024) - Shattered Globe Theatre
Tim Rhoze - Joe Turner's Come and Gone (2024) - Goodman Theatre
Shariba Rivers - Notes from the Field (2024) - TimeLine Theatre Company
Paul Oakley Stovall - Twelfth Night (2024) - Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Natalie West - Revolution (2024) - A Red Orchid Theatre
Leila Gorstein - Oh, The Places You'll Glow (2024) - The Second City e.t.c.
Thee Ricky Harris - A Taste of Soul (2024) - Black Ensemble Theater
James T. Lane - Ain't Misbehavin' (2024) - Drury Lane Productions
Leah Morrow - Beehive: The 60's Musical (2024) - Marriott Theatre
Lorenzo Rush, Jr. - Ain't Misbehavin' (2024) - Drury Lane Productions
Hershey Felder - Hershey Felder as Monsieur Chopin (2024) - Writers Theatre
David Kwong - The Enigmatist (2024) - Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Co-Production with Andy Jones and Dylan Pager
Linda Buchanan - Joe Turner's Come and Gone (2024) - Goodman Theatre
Angela Weber Miller - A Streetcar Named Desire (2024) - Paramount Theatre (Copley)
Lauren M. Nichols - The Hot Wing King (2024) - Writers Theatre
Todd Rosenthal - The Matchbox Magic Flute (2024) - Goodman Theatre
Todd Rosenthal - Purpose (2024) - Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Arnel Sancianco - The Nacirema Society Requests the Honor of Your Presence at a Celebration of Their First One Hundred Years (2024) - Goodman Theatre
Bob Knuth - Young Frankenstein (2024) - Mercury Theater Chicago
Caitlin McLeod - Lavender Men (2024) - About Face Theatre
Lauren M. Nichols - Blues for an Alabama Sky (2024) - Remy Bumppo Theatre Company
Grant Sabin - Turret (2024) - A Red Orchid Theatre
Jessica Kuehnau Wardell - Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley (2024) - Buffalo Theatre Ensemble
Sarah Albrecht - ¡Bernarda! (2024) - Teatro Vista
Aly Greaves Amidei - Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley (2024) - Buffalo Theatre Ensemble
Rachel Boylan - Jersey Boys (2024) - Mercury Theater Chicago
Gregory Graham - Blues for an Alabama Sky (2024) - Remy Bumppo Theatre Company
Robert Kuhn - Rock of Ages (2024) - Mercury Theater Chicago
Raquel Adorno - Meredith Willson's The Music Man (2024) - Marriott Theatre
Gregg Barnes - Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas (2024) - Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas
Theresa Ham - Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella (2024) - Drury Lane Productions
Ana Kuzmanic - The Matchbox Magic Flute (2024) - Goodman Theatre
Ryan park - Charlie & The Chocolate Factory (2024) - Paramount Theatre
Pornchanok Kanchanabanca - Richard III (2024) - Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Jeffrey Levin - Eurydice (2024) - Writers Theatre
Jeffrey Levin - Selling Kabul (2024) - Northlight Theatre
André Pluess - The Lehman Trilogy (2024) - TimeLine Theatre Company
André Pluess - Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead (2024) - Court Theatre
Joe Court - Gods and Monsters (2024) - Frame of Reference Productions
Forrest Gregor - The Rise and Fall of Little Voice (2024) - The Gift Theatre
Christopher Kriz - The Outgoing Tide (2024) - Buffalo Theatre Ensemble
Jeffrey Levin - Turret (2024) - A Red Orchid Theatre
Rick Sims - The Reclamation of Madison Hemings (2024) - American Blues Theater
Brandon Stirling Baker - Illinoise (2024) - Chicago Shakespeare Theater in association with ArKtype/Thomas O. Kriegsmann
Reza Behjat - Sanctuary City (2024) - Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Lee Fiskness - Ain't Misbehavin' (2024) - Drury Lane Productions
Jason Lynch - Lucha Teotl (2024) - Goodman Theatre
Cat Wilson - A Streetcar Named Desire (2024) - Paramount Theatre (Copley)
Conchita Avitia - The Brightest Thing in the World (2024) - About Face Theatre
Mike Durst - Turret (2024) - A Red Orchid Theatre
G. "Max" Maxin IV - Young Frankenstein (2024) - Mercury Theater Chicago
Gabrielle Strong - The Rise and Fall of Little Voice (2024) - The Gift Theatre
Levi J. Wilkins - Gods and Monsters (2024) - Frame of Reference Productions
William Carlos Angulo - In the Heights (2024) - Marriott Theatre
Christopher Chase Carter - The Time Machine: A Tribute to the 80's (2024) - Black Ensemble Theater
Dan Knechtges - Guys and Dolls (2024) - Drury Lane Productions
Tammy Mader - Anything Goes (2024) - Porchlight Music Theatre
Justin Peck - Illinoise (2024) - Chicago Shakespeare Theater in association with ArKtype/Thomas O. Kriegsmann
Katie Spelman - Meredith Willson's The Music Man (2024) - Marriott Theatre
Amanda Dehnert - The Matchbox Magic Flute (2024) - Goodman Theatre
Eugene Dizon and Linda Madonia - Jersey Boys (2024) - Mercury Theater Chicago
Nathan Koci - Illinoise (2024) - Chicago Shakespeare Theater in association with ArKtype/Thomas O. Kriegsmann
William Foster McDaniel - Ain't Misbehavin' (2024) - Drury Lane Productions
Ryan T. Nelson - Meredith Willson's The Music Man (2024) - Marriott Theatre
Nick Sula - Anything Goes (2024) - Porchlight Music Theatre
Satya Chavez - ¡Bernarda! (2024) - Teatro Vista
Samuel Davis - The Penelopiad (2024) - Goodman Theatre
Christopher Kriz - The Outgoing Tide (2024) - Buffalo Theatre Ensemble
Jeffrey Levin - Turret (2024) - A Red Orchid Theatre
Jon Trenchard - Richard III (2024) - Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Anthony Churchill - Black Sunday (2024) - TimeLine Theatre Company
Anthony Churchill - The Lehman Trilogy (2024) - TimeLine Theatre Company
Paul Deziel - Charlie & The Chocolate Factory (2024) - Paramount Theatre
Mike Tutaj - Fiddler on the Roof (2024) - Drury Lane Productions
Mike Tutaj - Gods and Monsters (2024) - Frame of Reference Productions
Timo Andres - Music Arrangements and Orchestrations - Illinoise (2024) - Chicago Shakespeare Theater in association with ArKtype/Thomas O. Kriegsmann
Miguel A. Armstrong - Wig Design - Beehive: The 60's Musical (2024) - Marriott Theatre
Luis "Aski" Palomino - Wrestling Coordination - Lucha Teotl (2024) - Goodman Theatre
Puppeteer Ensemble - Puppeteering - Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas (2024) - Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas
Keith Ryan - Wig Design - A Taste of Soul (2024) - Black Ensemble Theater
How I Learned What I Learned (2024) - Congo Square Theatre Company
It's a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago (2024) - American Blues Theater
Welcome to Matteson! (2024) - Congo Square Theatre Company
Brandon Dahlquist - It's a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago (2024) - American Blues Theater
Anthony Irons - Welcome to Matteson! (2024) - Congo Square Theatre Company
Harry Lennix - How I Learned What I Learned (2024) - Congo Square Theatre Company
Alexis J. Roston - Welcome to Matteson! (2024) - Congo Square Theatre Company
