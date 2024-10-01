Steppenwolf, Goodman Theatre, and More Take Home Equity Jeff Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The winners have been announced for the 2024 Joseph Jefferson Equity Awards, more commonly known as the Equity Jeff Awards. These awards are given for theatre arts produced in the Chicago area.

Founded in 1968, the awards are named in tribute to actor Joseph Jefferson, a 19th-century American theater star who, as a child, was a player in Chicago's first theater company.

The big winners included Steppenwolf Theatre, Marriott Theatre, Drury Lane, The Goodman, and more.

Check out the full list of winners below!

Production - Musical - Large (The Dr. Harlan Haimes Award)

Anything Goes (2024) - Porchlight Music Theatre

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (2024) - Marriott Theatre

Guys and Dolls (2024) - Drury Lane Productions

The Matchbox Magic Flute (2024) - Goodman Theatre

Meredith Willson's The Music Man (2024) - Marriott Theatre

Next to Normal (2024) - Paramount Theatre (Copley)

Production - Musical - Midsize

Jersey Boys (2024) - Mercury Theater Chicago

Rock of Ages (2024) - Mercury Theater Chicago

She Loves Me (2024) - Citadel Theatre

Young Frankenstein (2024) - Mercury Theater Chicago

Production - Play - Large

Birthday Candles (2024) - Northlight Theatre

Joe Turner's Come and Gone (2024) - Goodman Theatre

The Lehman Trilogy (2024) - TimeLine Theatre Company

Little Bear Ridge Road (2024) - Steppenwolf Theatre Company

The Nacirema Society Requests the Honor of Your Presence at a Celebration of Their First One Hundred Years (2024) - Goodman Theatre

Purpose (2024) - Steppenwolf Theatre Company

A Streetcar Named Desire (2024) - Paramount Theatre (Copley)

Twelfth Night (2024) - Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Production - Play - Midsize

Blues for an Alabama Sky (2024) - Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

Gods and Monsters (2024) - Frame of Reference Productions

Silent Sky (2024) - Citadel Theatre

Turret (2024) - A Red Orchid Theatre

A View from the Bridge (2024) - Shattered Globe Theatre

Production - Revue

Ain't Misbehavin' (2024) - Drury Lane Productions

A Taste of Soul (2024) - Black Ensemble Theater

The Time Machine: A Tribute to the 80's (2024) - Black Ensemble Theater

Ensemble - Musical or Revue

Ain't Misbehavin' (2024) - Drury Lane Productions

Illinoise - Illinoise (2024) - Chicago Shakespeare Theater in association with ArKtype/Thomas O. Kriegsmann

Meredith Willson's The Music Man (2024) - Marriott Theatre

A Taste of Soul (2024) - Black Ensemble Theater

The Time Machine: A Tribute to the 80's (2024) - Black Ensemble Theater

Ensemble - Play

English (2024) - Goodman Theatre, Co-Production with Guthrie Theatre

The Nacirema Society Requests the Honor of Your Presence at a Celebration of Their First One Hundred Years (2024) - Goodman Theatre

The Penelopiad (2024) - Goodman Theatre

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying To Keep Him Alive (2024) - Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Purpose (2024) - Steppenwolf Theatre Company

New Work (The Libby Adler Mages Award)

Levi Holloway - Turret (2024) - A Red Orchid Theatre

Samuel D. Hunter - Little Bear Ridge Road (2024) - Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins - Purpose (2024) - Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Nambi E. Kelley - Stokely: The Unfinished Revolution (2024) - Court Theatre

Brett Neveu - Revolution (2024) - A Red Orchid Theatre

Sufjan Stevens, Justin Peck and Jackie Sibblies Drury - Illinoise (2024) - Chicago Shakespeare Theater in association with ArKtype/Thomas O. Kriegsmann

Mary Zimmerman - The Matchbox Magic Flute (2024) - Goodman Theatre

Director - Play - Midsize

Mikael Burke - Blues for an Alabama Sky (2024) - Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

Louis Contey - A View from the Bridge (2024) - Shattered Globe Theatre

Levi Holloway - Turret (2024) - A Red Orchid Theatre

Chuck Smith - The Reclamation of Madison Hemings (2024) - American Blues Theater

Paul Oakley Stovall - Gods and Monsters (2024) - Frame of Reference Productions

Beth Wolf - Silent Sky (2024) - Citadel Theatre

Director - Play - Large (The Michael Maggio Award)

Susan V. Booth - The Penelopiad (2024) - Goodman Theatre

Nick Bowling and Vanessa Stalling - The Lehman Trilogy (2024) - TimeLine Theatre Company

Lili-Anne Brown - The Nacirema Society Requests the Honor of Your Presence at a Celebration of Their First One Hundred Years (2024) - Goodman Theatre

Joe Mantello - Little Bear Ridge Road (2024) - Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Tyrone Phillips - Twelfth Night (2024) - Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Phylicia Rashad - Purpose (2024) - Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Director - Musical - Midsize

Matthew Silar - She Loves Me (2024) - Citadel Theatre

L. Walter Stearns - Young Frankenstein (2024) - Mercury Theater Chicago

L. Walter Stearns and Brenda Didier - Jersey Boys (2024) - Mercury Theater Chicago

Director - Musical - Large

Jim Corti - Next to Normal (2024) - Paramount Theatre (Copley)

Jessica Fisch - Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (2024) - Marriott Theatre

Katie Spelman - Meredith Willson's The Music Man (2024) - Marriott Theatre

Michael Weber - Anything Goes (2024) - Porchlight Music Theatre

Mary Zimmerman - The Matchbox Magic Flute (2024) - Goodman Theatre

Director - Revue

Daryl D. Brooks - The Time Machine: A Tribute to the 80's (2024) - Black Ensemble Theater

E. Faye Butler - Ain't Misbehavin' (2024) - Drury Lane Productions

Deidre Goodwin - Beehive: The 60's Musical (2024) - Marriott Theatre

Performer in a Principal Role - Musical

Kaitlyn Davis - Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (2024) - Marriott Theatre

Lissa deGuzman - Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella (2024) - Drury Lane Productions

Sean Fortunato - Young Frankenstein (2024) - Mercury Theater Chicago

KJ Hippensteel - Meredith Willson's The Music Man (2024) - Marriott Theatre

Mark David Kaplan - Fiddler on the Roof (2024) - Drury Lane Productions

Donna Louden - Next to Normal (2024) - Paramount Theatre (Copley)

Sophie Madorsky - The Band's Visit (2024) - Writers Theatre

Michael Metcalf - Jersey Boys (2024) - Mercury Theater Chicago

David Moreland - Rock of Ages (2024) - Mercury Theater Chicago

Meghan Murphy - Anything Goes (2024) - Porchlight Music Theatre

Performer in a Principal Role - Play

Scott Aiello - A View from the Bridge (2024) - Shattered Globe Theatre

Jason Alexander - Judgment Day (2024) - Chicago Shakespeare Theater by Special Arrangement with Broadway & Beyond Theatricals, Martian Entertainment, Paige Price Productions and Hendel Productions

Bryan Burke - The Outgoing Tide (2024) - Buffalo Theatre Ensemble

Kate Fry - Birthday Candles (2024) - Northlight Theatre

Jon Michael Hill - Purpose (2024) - Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Anthony Irons - Stokely: The Unfinished Revolution (2024) - Court Theatre

Travis A. Knight - Turret (2024) - A Red Orchid Theatre

Laurie Metcalf - Little Bear Ridge Road (2024) - Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Jon Hudson Odom - The Reclamation of Madison Hemings (2024) - American Blues Theater

Michael Shannon - Turret (2024) - A Red Orchid Theatre

Rebecca Spence - The Lion in Winter (2024) - Court Theatre

Bethany Thomas - Marie and Rosetta (2024) - Northlight Theatre

Performer in a Supporting Role - Musical

Adrian Aguilar - Jersey Boys (2024) - Mercury Theater Chicago

McKinley Carter - Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella (2024) - Drury Lane Productions

Lillian Castillo - Young Frankenstein (2024) - Mercury Theater Chicago

Jackson Evans - Anything Goes (2024) - Porchlight Music Theatre

Alex Goodrich - Meredith Willson's The Music Man (2024) - Marriott Theatre

Andrew MacNaughton - Young Frankenstein (2024) - Mercury Theater Chicago

Steve McDonagh - Anything Goes (2024) - Porchlight Music Theatre

Andrew Mueller - Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (2024) - Marriott Theatre

Ron E. Rains - Billy Elliot (2024) - Paramount Theatre

Mary Robin Roth - Young Frankenstein (2024) - Mercury Theater Chicago

Ryan Stajmiger - Young Frankenstein (2024) - Mercury Theater Chicago

Erica Stephan - Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (2024) - Marriott Theatre

Performer in a Supporting Role - Play

Breon Arzell - Blues for an Alabama Sky (2024) - Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

Daniel Breaker - Judgment Day (2024) - Chicago Shakespeare Theater by Special Arrangement with Broadway & Beyond Theatricals, Martian Entertainment, Paige Price Productions and Hendel Productions

E. Faye Butler - The Nacirema Society Requests the Honor of Your Presence at a Celebration of Their First One Hundred Years (2024) - Goodman Theatre

Alexandra Chopson - In Quietness (2024) - A Red Orchid Theatre

Mitchell J. Fain - The Lehman Trilogy (2024) - TimeLine Theatre Company

Mildred Marie Langford - Notes from the Field (2024) - TimeLine Theatre Company

Eileen Niccolai - A View from the Bridge (2024) - Shattered Globe Theatre

Tim Rhoze - Joe Turner's Come and Gone (2024) - Goodman Theatre

Shariba Rivers - Notes from the Field (2024) - TimeLine Theatre Company

Paul Oakley Stovall - Twelfth Night (2024) - Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Natalie West - Revolution (2024) - A Red Orchid Theatre

Performer in a Revue

Leila Gorstein - Oh, The Places You'll Glow (2024) - The Second City e.t.c.

Thee Ricky Harris - A Taste of Soul (2024) - Black Ensemble Theater

James T. Lane - Ain't Misbehavin' (2024) - Drury Lane Productions

Leah Morrow - Beehive: The 60's Musical (2024) - Marriott Theatre

Lorenzo Rush, Jr. - Ain't Misbehavin' (2024) - Drury Lane Productions

Solo Performance

Hershey Felder - Hershey Felder as Monsieur Chopin (2024) - Writers Theatre

David Kwong - The Enigmatist (2024) - Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Co-Production with Andy Jones and Dylan Pager

Scenic Design - Large

Linda Buchanan - Joe Turner's Come and Gone (2024) - Goodman Theatre

Angela Weber Miller - A Streetcar Named Desire (2024) - Paramount Theatre (Copley)

Lauren M. Nichols - The Hot Wing King (2024) - Writers Theatre

Todd Rosenthal - The Matchbox Magic Flute (2024) - Goodman Theatre

Todd Rosenthal - Purpose (2024) - Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Arnel Sancianco - The Nacirema Society Requests the Honor of Your Presence at a Celebration of Their First One Hundred Years (2024) - Goodman Theatre

Scenic Design - Midsize

Bob Knuth - Young Frankenstein (2024) - Mercury Theater Chicago

Caitlin McLeod - Lavender Men (2024) - About Face Theatre

Lauren M. Nichols - Blues for an Alabama Sky (2024) - Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

Grant Sabin - Turret (2024) - A Red Orchid Theatre

Jessica Kuehnau Wardell - Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley (2024) - Buffalo Theatre Ensemble

Costume Design - Midsize

Sarah Albrecht - ¡Bernarda! (2024) - Teatro Vista

Aly Greaves Amidei - Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley (2024) - Buffalo Theatre Ensemble

Rachel Boylan - Jersey Boys (2024) - Mercury Theater Chicago

Gregory Graham - Blues for an Alabama Sky (2024) - Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

Robert Kuhn - Rock of Ages (2024) - Mercury Theater Chicago

Costume Design - Large

Raquel Adorno - Meredith Willson's The Music Man (2024) - Marriott Theatre

Gregg Barnes - Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas (2024) - Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas

Theresa Ham - Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella (2024) - Drury Lane Productions

Ana Kuzmanic - The Matchbox Magic Flute (2024) - Goodman Theatre

Ryan park - Charlie & The Chocolate Factory (2024) - Paramount Theatre

Sound Design - Large

Pornchanok Kanchanabanca - Richard III (2024) - Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Jeffrey Levin - Eurydice (2024) - Writers Theatre

Jeffrey Levin - Selling Kabul (2024) - Northlight Theatre

André Pluess - The Lehman Trilogy (2024) - TimeLine Theatre Company

André Pluess - Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead (2024) - Court Theatre

Sound Design - Midsize

Joe Court - Gods and Monsters (2024) - Frame of Reference Productions

Forrest Gregor - The Rise and Fall of Little Voice (2024) - The Gift Theatre

Christopher Kriz - The Outgoing Tide (2024) - Buffalo Theatre Ensemble

Jeffrey Levin - Turret (2024) - A Red Orchid Theatre

Rick Sims - The Reclamation of Madison Hemings (2024) - American Blues Theater

Lighting Design - Large

Brandon Stirling Baker - Illinoise (2024) - Chicago Shakespeare Theater in association with ArKtype/Thomas O. Kriegsmann

Reza Behjat - Sanctuary City (2024) - Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Lee Fiskness - Ain't Misbehavin' (2024) - Drury Lane Productions

Jason Lynch - Lucha Teotl (2024) - Goodman Theatre

Cat Wilson - A Streetcar Named Desire (2024) - Paramount Theatre (Copley)

Lighting Design - Midsize

Conchita Avitia - The Brightest Thing in the World (2024) - About Face Theatre

Mike Durst - Turret (2024) - A Red Orchid Theatre

G. "Max" Maxin IV - Young Frankenstein (2024) - Mercury Theater Chicago

Gabrielle Strong - The Rise and Fall of Little Voice (2024) - The Gift Theatre

Levi J. Wilkins - Gods and Monsters (2024) - Frame of Reference Productions

Choreography

William Carlos Angulo - In the Heights (2024) - Marriott Theatre

Christopher Chase Carter - The Time Machine: A Tribute to the 80's (2024) - Black Ensemble Theater

Dan Knechtges - Guys and Dolls (2024) - Drury Lane Productions

Tammy Mader - Anything Goes (2024) - Porchlight Music Theatre

Justin Peck - Illinoise (2024) - Chicago Shakespeare Theater in association with ArKtype/Thomas O. Kriegsmann

Katie Spelman - Meredith Willson's The Music Man (2024) - Marriott Theatre

Music Direction

Amanda Dehnert - The Matchbox Magic Flute (2024) - Goodman Theatre

Eugene Dizon and Linda Madonia - Jersey Boys (2024) - Mercury Theater Chicago

Nathan Koci - Illinoise (2024) - Chicago Shakespeare Theater in association with ArKtype/Thomas O. Kriegsmann

William Foster McDaniel - Ain't Misbehavin' (2024) - Drury Lane Productions

Ryan T. Nelson - Meredith Willson's The Music Man (2024) - Marriott Theatre

Nick Sula - Anything Goes (2024) - Porchlight Music Theatre

Original Music in a Play

Satya Chavez - ¡Bernarda! (2024) - Teatro Vista

Samuel Davis - The Penelopiad (2024) - Goodman Theatre

Christopher Kriz - The Outgoing Tide (2024) - Buffalo Theatre Ensemble

Jeffrey Levin - Turret (2024) - A Red Orchid Theatre

Jon Trenchard - Richard III (2024) - Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Projection Design

Anthony Churchill - Black Sunday (2024) - TimeLine Theatre Company

Anthony Churchill - The Lehman Trilogy (2024) - TimeLine Theatre Company

Paul Deziel - Charlie & The Chocolate Factory (2024) - Paramount Theatre

Mike Tutaj - Fiddler on the Roof (2024) - Drury Lane Productions

Mike Tutaj - Gods and Monsters (2024) - Frame of Reference Productions

Artistic Specialization

Timo Andres - Music Arrangements and Orchestrations - Illinoise (2024) - Chicago Shakespeare Theater in association with ArKtype/Thomas O. Kriegsmann

Miguel A. Armstrong - Wig Design - Beehive: The 60's Musical (2024) - Marriott Theatre

Luis "Aski" Palomino - Wrestling Coordination - Lucha Teotl (2024) - Goodman Theatre

Puppeteer Ensemble - Puppeteering - Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas (2024) - Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas

Keith Ryan - Wig Design - A Taste of Soul (2024) - Black Ensemble Theater

Short Run Production - Production

How I Learned What I Learned (2024) - Congo Square Theatre Company

It's a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago (2024) - American Blues Theater

Welcome to Matteson! (2024) - Congo Square Theatre Company

Short Run Production - Performer

Brandon Dahlquist - It's a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago (2024) - American Blues Theater

Anthony Irons - Welcome to Matteson! (2024) - Congo Square Theatre Company

Harry Lennix - How I Learned What I Learned (2024) - Congo Square Theatre Company

Alexis J. Roston - Welcome to Matteson! (2024) - Congo Square Theatre Company

Comments