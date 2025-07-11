Steppenwolf Associates to Host FÊTE FOR 50 at Povos Gallery

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join Steppenwolf’s Associates Board and other young professionals from across Chicagoland for the group’s signature fundraising event, FÊTE FOR 50, on Thursday, August 7, 2025 from 6 – 8 pm at Povos Gallery, 1541 W. Chicago Ave in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood. The evening will continue celebrations for Steppenwolf’s 50th Anniversary Season and raise funds in support of Steppenwolf’s Education and Engagement programming.

Guests will enjoy food, cocktails, a raffle and the eclectic beats of DJ Moonlanding – in addition to a sneak peek at Steppenwolf’s upcoming 50th Anniversary Season.

FÊTE FOR 50 co-chairs are Lauren McGrath and Hana Levin.

Premier Sponsors: Winston & Strawn LLP and Perkins Coie. Food and beverage sponsors: Vinci, Revolution Brewing and Verve Wine.

About Steppenwolf Associates:

The Associates are Steppenwolf Theatre's young professionals group who attend Steppenwolf productions together and host special Theatre Nights, a series of pre-show receptions, featuring exclusive conversations with Steppenwolf artists. All funds raised through the Associates' member dues and events go directly towards Steppenwolf Education and Engagement programming.