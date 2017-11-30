Special Performance of ROSE: AN INTIMATE PORTRAIT OF ROSE KENNEDY Announced at Mizner Center

Forum Productions, in conjunction with the Greenhouse Theater Center, will present a special performance of ROSE An intimate Portrait of Rose Kennedy, by best-selling author Laurence Leamer on Tuesday, December 5, at Mizner Park Cultural Center to benefit the Unicorn Children's Foundation, a Boca Raton-based, international nonprofit organization dedicated to building communities of acceptance, support and opportunity for individuals and families challenged by special needs and neurodiversity. This performance will feature a special V.I.P. ticket with an exclusive pre-show Ouzo Bay Restaurant Grand Opening invitation featuring complimentary drinks and hors d'oeuvres and a show-only ticket.

ROSE, presents an intimate portrait of Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy, Camelot's "Queen Mother," as she retraces the rise and fall of her great family. Set in 1969 at the Kennedy's Hyannis Port compound, one week after Teddy Kennedy's infamous car accident on a bridge in Chappaquiddick, Mass, Rose reflects on her life and her family's triumphs and tragedies.

The play is based on never-before-heard interviews conducted by Robert Coughlan, the ghostwriter of Rose Kennedy's 1974 memoir, and compiled by distinguished Kennedy biographer and Palm Beach resident Laurence Leamer. A renowned Kennedy expert, Leamer has penned three best-selling tomes: "The Kennedy Women: The Saga of an American Family," "The Kennedy Men" and "Sons of Camelot."

ROSE is directed by revered Chicago director Steve Scott and stars Linda Reiter, a Chicago theater veteran who originated the role at The Greenhouse Theater and recently won a Jeff Award for her portrayal. Her numerous credits also include the television dramas Chicago Med (NBC), Chicago PD (NBC) and The Beast (A&E). Her voice can be heard in over 30 episodes of The Twilight Zone Radio Dramas (Falcon Picture Group) and she has received 13 Jeff Award nominations (Equity and non-Equity) and garnered six non-Equity Awards.

Tuesday, December 5, at 7:30 p.m. $65 each V.I.P. (includes an exclusive invitation to Ouzo Bay Restaurant's Grand Opening Celebration featuring complimentary drinks and hors d'oeuvres beginning at 5:30 p.m. adjacent to the theater) or $50 each (show-only) available on the Mizner Park Cultural Center website at miznerparkculturalcenter.com/events/rose-unicorn-childrens-foundation-benefit-performance

Hosted by Forum Productions, a highly acclaimed comprehensive stage and theater company based in Chicago. Founded in 2014, the company has produced or co-produced 17 plays including the well-regarded Churchill (Producer: Chicago, 2014; Producer: Off-Broadway, 2015) and Solo Celebration!, a series of one-actor plays all staged at the Greenhouse Theater Center in Chicago. Forum Productions' performances received praise from the Chicago Tribune, WGN NPR, the Sun Times and more. Past illustrious productions have been positively received by audiences and applauded by Theater Chicago, Broadway World, Chicago Magazine and The New York Times. Please visit us online at www.forumproductions.net on Facebook at facebook.com/greenhousetheatercenter and on Twitter at @greenhouse2257.

For more information, please call Mizner Park Cultural Center at 844-MPCC-TIX (844-672-2849) or email miznerboxoffice@gmail.com.

