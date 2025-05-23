STAR SPANGLED BANTER is Coming to the Den Theatre in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Den Theatre will present Star Spangled Banter, a high-energy stand-up comedy showcase featuring some of the funniest and fiercest progressive voices on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 7:15 p.m. on the Heath Mainstage.

Ready to laugh and feel something? Star Spangled Banter is where sharp wit meets progressive firepower. Join us for a high-energy night of stand-up featuring some of the funniest left-leaning voices in comedy—Heather Gardner, Lisandra Vázquez, Suzanne Lambert, Tanner Devore, Elizabeth Booker Houston, and Josh Burstein—plus a surprise political guest who’s sure to bring the heat.

This isn’t just a comedy show—it’s a cultural shift in real time. We're roasting the right, rallying the base, and making it very cool to care again. Think of it as your favorite campaign rally… if it had punchlines and a two-drink minimum.

Bold. Hilarious. Unapologetically progressive.

Star Spangled Banter is civic engagement with a mic in hand and the vibe of a packed-out club.

Come for the laughs. Stay for the movement.

Tickets won’t last—grab yours now!

HEATHER GARDNER - Host

Heather Gardner is a comedian, content creator, host, producer, and writer whose bold stance on the news has established her as an outspoken voice in today’s entertainment landscape.

She’s hosted for esteemed platforms including HuffPost, AOL’s Build, Variety, Yahoo Entertainment, Fandango/Rotten Tomatoes, and more. She is also an accomplished stand-up comedian with credits including The Comedy Store, The Hollywood Improv, Flappers, and more. (@heathergtv)

LISANDRA VÁZQUEZ

Lisandra is a Puerto Rican-born, Atlanta-based stand up comedian, actor, activist, and creator. With a background in acting & improv, Lisandra's high-energy yet dry storytelling point of view is based on her experiences as a Latina millennial, her take on pop culture, politics, and more. She is a regular at the Laughing Skull Lounge and has performed all over the country, has opened for Aida Rodriguez, Dulcé Sloan, Lace Larrabee, and has worked with organizations like Climate Power, Generation180, GasLeaks, and more.

(@lisandravcomedy)

SUZANNE LAMBERT

Suzanne Lambert is a DC-based comedian and content creator. Her work has been featured in the Washington Post, CNN, Newsweek, Glamour, Betches, among others and she has appeared live on CBS. Known as the “Regina George liberal,” she delivers engaging, smart and biting wit to an audience of nearly 800K across TikTok and Instagram (@itssuzannelambert).

TANNER DEVORE

Tanner is a comedic content creator who has been entertaining audiences for over 4 years, building a strong following of over 1 million across TikTok and Instagram. (@tannertan36)

ELIZABETH BOOKER HOUSTON

Elizabeth Booker Houston, JD, MPH and known as @bookersquared across social media, is a lawyer, social scientist, comedienne, mom, wife, and overall political snarkologist who gives her outspoken takes on law, politics, and current events. (@bookersquared)

JOSH BURSTEIN

Josh is an Emmy-winning video journalist, digital strategist, climate activist, and comedian-ist. In 2018, Josh started GOOD POLITICAL to work with friends on things that matter, producing nearly 100 digital ads for the Biden Harris campaign, helping the Parkland students with digital communications for March For Our Lives, leading the creative launch of Michelle Obama’s initiative, When We All Vote, and as Senior Creative Advisor to Governor Tony Evers defeat of Scott Walker in Wisconsin. Stand up credits include Majestic Theatre, Westside Comedy LA Leicester Square Theatre, Summit Series, Paramount Theatre and more. (@jburstofa)



Comments

Best Direction of a Play - Live Standings Danya Taymor - John Proctor Is the Villain - 18% Sam Pinkleton - Oh, Mary! - 17% Sam Gold - Romeo + Juliet - 12% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds