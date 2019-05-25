Room 13 Hosts A 1920s Immersive, Interactive Musical Improv Show THE SINGEASY
The SingEasy. What happens with the spirits of a 1920's speakeasy try to figure out the modern outside world through the lens of social-media? Find out as the cast of The SingEasy present a musical comedy show that's Immersive, interactive and Improvised! Presented at Room 13 one of Chicago's most exclusive, intimate speakeasies. Entrance is usually reserved for members only, but this is your chance to access the prohibition era club yourself. Come see a retro-take on modern pop culture at The SingEasy! Performances start July 5th. Party starts at 9pm with the show starting at 9:30pm at Room 13, 222 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago, IL 60657 Tickets are $25 a pearson and can be purchased at thesingeasy.com Patrons of Room 13 must be 21 of age to attend.
CAST:
Ruby Voit as "Lucky" , The SingEasy's Host and Emcee
Tom Bukovac / James Vozzella as "Burt Hudson", The Belmont Baritone
Alex DiVirgilio as "Bailey O'Connor", The Skokie Screwball
Maura Hogan as "Velma St.Cyr", The Chicago Chanteuse
Kelly Steik / Rebecca E.G. Hayes as "Daisy Northbrook", New to the big city!
Additional cast members:
Katie Kincaid
Frankie Weschier
Scott Allen Curry
Production team:
Directed and Created by Scott Allen Curry
Musical Direction: John Sturk
Improv Consultant: Sean Sullivan
Producers: Ryan Altizer, Mo Khan