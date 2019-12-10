Rodney Crowell, Robert Randolph & the Family Band and more at City Winery

City Winery Chicago, 1200 W. Randolph Street, announces two-time Grammy Award-winning country artist Rodney Crowell, funk-soul group Robert Randolph & the Family Band and more. The following shows go on sale to the public on Friday, December 13 at noon. Tickets will be available at citywinery.com/chicago.

All City Winery Chicago events are open to all ages and start at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m., unless noted.

Chicago 2020: Funkadesi & Friends - featuring PHENOM & more

Thursday, January 2

$15/$18/$22/$25

City Winery will celebrate the new year with a spectacular array of artists from Chicago's vibrant music scene. Chicago 2020: Funkadesi & Friends is hosted by house band Funkadesi, and spans hip-hop, reggae, Latin, Indian, Americana, and more. This new year celebration lines up with the much-anticipated "Year of Chicago Music 2020" initiative led by the City of Chicago's Department of Cultural Affairs and Specials Events.

Funkadesi proudly hails from Chicago, representing the diverse multi-ethnic communities within the city. Funkadesi is distinguished as a group by each band member's unique and uncompromised cultural and musical contribution merging to create one unifying sound and vision.

Josephine Beavers

Tuesday, January 21

$22/$25/$28/$32

With the newly mixed, mastered and release of her breakthrough album Prime Time, Josephine Beavers crosses that bridge with a distinctive, timeless voice and preserves the hallowed sounds of American standards while presenting them in a fresh contemporary light. After an all-too-lengthy hiatus from performing, 2019 brings Josephine back on the scene with renewed gusto and vigor to share her favorites from the Great American Songbook and the 20th century's pop music classics. Whether performing in an intimate setting with an acoustic piano trio, a swinging big band or a full symphony orchestra, Beavers demonstrates just why now is the time for a truly timeless talent.

Simply the Best - A Tribute to Tina Turner

Sunday, January 26; 7:00 p.m.

$15/$18/$22/$25

Simply the Best is a tribute to the "Queen of Rock & Roll," Tina Turner. The show will cover hits from the early days of "Nutbush City Limits" to Turner's legendary 80s comeback hits.

Elisa Latrice's passion for music began at a young age. Inspired by music greats Michael Jackson, James Brown, Tina Turner and Diana Ross; her desire to pursue a career in music was ignited by opportunity and ambition. Since 2009, Latrice has cascaded Chicago's music scene, energizing audiences at Refuge Live, Elbo Room, Underground Wonder Bar, Uncommon Ground, the Chicago Auto Show, and Taste of Chicago. Disco, Funk, R&B, Pop and Motown are few of the main genres that inspire her music, style and appearance. She often performs at many of Chicago's notable venues and makes television appearances on local shows including Good Day Chicago on FOX32 and Windy City Live on ABC7.

Robert Randolph & the Family Band

Thursday, February 6; 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

$45/$55/$58/$65

Grammy-nominated artist Robert Randolph and his band recently released their album, Brighter Days. The first three songs of the album are a full dive back to Randolph's gospel roots, starting with lead track "Baptize Me," a joyous romp of a song that makes a direct connection between religious and musical ecstasy and salvation. Randolph grew up playing sacred steel music - basically gospel played on pedal steel guitar - in the House of God church in Orange, New Jersey. He began taking his joyous, gospel-infused music out to clubs, backed by family members who shared not only backgrounds, but blood. "The Family Band" is not just a name meant to evoke connections of togetherness. They are an actual family; the group that supports Randolph is anchored by his cousins, bassist Danyel Morgan and drummer Marcus Randolph and his sister, vocalist Lenesha Randolph.

Jack Broadbent

Monday, March 9

$15/$18/$20/$22

Hailed as the new master of the slide guitar by the Montreux Jazz Festival and 'the real thang' by the legendary Bootsy Collins, Jack Broadbent has spent the past few years wowing international audiences with his unique blend of virtuosic acoustic and slide guitar playing, as well as his poignant folk and blues-inspired vocals. Born in rural Lincolnshire, England, Jack grew up listening to a diverse range of artists that included Radiohead, Robert Johnson, Joni Mitchell and Davey Graham. These acts influenced Jack's distinctive songwriting, singing, production and performance style, giving his music a depth and heart that defies strict genre. His live shows exude warmth, humor and an energy that has electrified audiences worldwide.

Following a string of successful dates opening for artists such as Lynyrd Skynyrd, Johnny Hallyday, Peter Frampton, Robben Ford and Tony Joe White, Broadbent has since headlined his own series of international tours, playing sold-out shows in the US, Europe, New Zealand, Australia, Japan and Canada. With four albums out to date, Broadbent is poised to release a brand-new record in early November. Moonshine Blue is produced by Broadbent himself and Bruce Cameron and contains a slew of musical surprises. With an already impressive fanbase and over 10 million streams on Spotify, the album will surely see his music reach an even wider audience.

Lady Lamb - An Evening with Strings

Tuesday, March 17

$28/$30/$32/$35

Even in the Tremor marks Aly Spaltro's (also known as Lady Lamb) latest full-length LP following 2015's After and it's a remarkable achievement because, among other things, it's the first time in her career that Spaltro is singing explicitly about herself. Between confessing a tantrum in a batting cage ("Little Flaws"), telling the story of her parent's kiddie-pool baptism ("Young Disciple") and singing openly about untangling her girlfriend's wet hair ("Deep Love"), Even in the Tremor is deeply rooted in the people and places, extraordinary and mundane, that have shaped Spaltro into the self-determining artist she is today. Her relentless search for meaning informs not only her creative process but also the content of the album itself.

Saturday, March 28

$38/$45/$48/$52

Born in Houston in 1950, Rodney Crowell has released twenty albums in four decades, with five consecutive number-one hits, and has also worked widely as a songwriter and a producer. His compositions, including "Til I Gain Control Again," "I Ain't Livin' Long Like This," "Song For The Life" and "Ashes By Now" have been widely and successfully covered by legendary singers. But he led the way as a recording artist, achieving a dazzling run of radio hits in the 1980s, followed by a series of more personal albums in the 2000s that secured his place as much more than a chart-topper. His honors include two Grammys (one in 1990 for Best Country Song for the song "After All This Time" and one in 2014 Best Americana Album for his album Old Yellow Moon), an ASCAP lifetime achievement award, and membership in the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He played guitar and sang for three years in Emmylou Harris' Hot Band. He's also known for his marriage and professional partnership with Johnny Cash's daughter, Rosanne Cash, from 1979 to 1992. His memoir, "Chinaberry Sidewalks," was critically acclaimed. Crowell's most recent project, a collaborative album entitled Texas, was released in August.

Jamestown Revival

Wednesday-Thursday, April 15-16

$22/$25/$28/$40

Reflecting the majestic landscape where it was recorded, Jamestown Revival's new album San Isabel feels calming, spacious, and most of all, natural. Led by Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance, the band embraced a minimalist approach for these 11 tracks, recorded in a remote cabin in central Colorado. Following four years of relentless touring, Jamestown Revival essentially disappeared in 2018, spending almost every day together writing new material in their home base of Austin, Texas. Clay and Chance, who met as teenagers in the small town of Magnolia, Texas, set out to pursue their own musical vision, re-focusing on their roots.

