Raue Center Celebrates THE WOODSTOCK ERA at Live Concert Event

Raue Center For The Arts invites music lovers and peace seekers alike to relive the magic of the 1969 Woodstock Festival with "The Woodstock Era," a live concert experience taking place on Saturday, August 16 at 7 p.m., produced by Soundtracks of a Generation.

In honor of the anniversary of the iconic festival, this unforgettable performance brings together eleven of Chicago's most accomplished musicians to pay tribute to the groundbreaking artists and enduring songs that defined a generation. Covering a diverse musical spectrum—from rock, folk, and blues to jazz, soul, Latin, and psychedelia—“The Woodstock Era” recreates the electrifying energy and hopeful spirit of the original event.

“This concert is more than a tribute,” says Raue Center executive director Richard Kuranda. “It's a celebration of peace, love, and unity through music. We're thrilled to bring this powerful performance to our stage on such a meaningful date.”

Tickets start at $43*, and RaueNOW members enjoy 30% off with no box office fees. For tickets and more information, visit www.rauecenter.org, call the Box Office at 815.356.9212, or stop by at 26 N Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.

*All-in pricing includes a $4 per-ticket Box Office Fee.* An $8 order fee will be applied to the entire order at checkout.