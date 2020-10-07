Quincy Community Theatre Returns to Live Theatre With A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Performances take place December 10-13 and 17-20.

Quincy Community Theatre will return to live productions this holiday season with A Christmas Carol.

The production is written by Christopher Schario, adapted from the book by Charles Dickens

A Christmas Carol, based on the book by Charles Dickens, tells the story of the redemption of a human soul. This play with music follows the ever powerful story of Scrooge, a lonely miser, who, through the help of spirits and visions from his past, present and future, finds a second chance to become a loving, generous human being. This adaptation by playwright Christopher Schario utilizes a cast of 6 actors and 1 musician to play all of the characters.

Learn more at https://www.1qct.org/shows/a-christmas-carol/.

