Porchlight Reveals Slate of Scene Changers to be Honored at PORCHLIGHT ICONS: CELEBRATING BEN VEREEN

Award-winning Porchlight Music Theatre has announced the 2023 Scene Changers who will be honored at Porchlight ICONS: Celebrating Ben Vereen, Friday, Sept. 8 at 5:30 p.m. at the Athenaeum Center, 2936 N. Southport Ave.

This new special event fundraiser is directed by Artistic Director Michael Weber+, music directed by Linda Madonia* and musical staging by Isaiah Silvia-Chandley+ with honorary co-chairs, Tony-nominee Felicia P. Fields* and Broadway’s Kenny Ingram+.

In addition to recognition of the Scene Changers, Porchlight ICONS: Celebrating Ben Vereen features the presentation of the 2023 ICONS Award to the legendary Ben Vereen+ and the 2023 Luminary Award to WGN’s Paul M. Lisnek+ with live performances highlighting Mr. Vereen’s incredible career including Sweet Charity, Hair, Jesus Christ Superstar, Pippin, Funny Lady, All that Jazz, Chicago, Wicked and more along with an intimate, on stage interview between the award recipients.

Single tickets are $500 (which includes a cocktail reception with Mr. Vereen and priority reserved seating on the main floor), $250 for main floor seating and $100 for seating in the front balcony. Tickets are on sale now at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org or 773.777.9884. Sponsorship opportunities are available now. Please contact Development Director Evin Rayford* at evin@porchlightmusictheatre.org for more information.

The 2023 Scene Changers are leaders recognized by Porchlight for their impact on the business, civic and cultural life of Chicago. These honorees have not only made a difference in their own organization, but in the wider community and industry in which they work. The arts have always been at the forefront of social advancement and Porchlight honors those within and outside of the arts community who are moving the needle to make our world a better place. This year's community leaders include Ranjana Bhargava*, Rev. L. Scott Donahue+, César Lostaunau+, Dr. Nitha Fiona Nagubadi*, Eva Penar*, Lisa Russ*, Roz Stuttley* and Chief Valdimir Talley Jr+.

Porchlight ICONS: Celebrating Ben Vereen includes an all-star cast celebrating Mr. Vereen’s career with performances starring Adrian Aguilar+ (Broadway in your Backyard, Double Trouble, tick, tick … Boom!, Porchlight Revisits Chess, Pal Joey); Kayla Boye* (Billy Elliott, Porchlight Revisits Can Can and Little Me, New Faces Sing Broadway 1969); Donterrio+ (Ain't Misbehavin', Duke Ellington’s Sophisticated Ladies, Porchlight Revisits Golden Boy); Kelly Felthous* (2022 ICONS Gala with Donna McKechnie); David Robbins+ (Chicago Sings Rock & Roll Broadway) and Ciarra Stroud* (Broadway in your Backyard, Porchlight Revisits The Apple Tree, New Faces Sing Broadway 1947). Music director/keyboardist Linda Madonia* will conduct the on-stage band including Greg Strauss+ (trumpet), Chuck Webb+ (bass) and Robert Reddrick+ (drums).

In 2020, the ICON Award was established at Porchlight Music Theatre to celebrate a notable artist who has made an indelible contribution to American entertainment and has since been presented to living legends Hal Prince+, Joel Grey+, Chita Rivera* and in 2022, Donna McKechnie* as well as historic music theatre greats Fred Astaire+, Ethel Merman*, Bob Fosse+, Elaine Stritch*, Frank Loesser+, Michael Bennett+ and others. Porchlight will welcome the 2023 recipient of the ICON Award, Ben Vereen, to accept this award.

The Luminary Award is bestowed annually and this year it is presented to Paul M. Lisnek. This honor recognizes an outstanding individual, family or family foundation with a history of philanthropic and volunteer leadership on behalf of Porchlight and music theater in Chicago, and whose generosity inspires others to philanthropic action. Past honorees include Rick+ and Deann* Bayless and the Bayless Family Foundation, Elaine Cohen* and Arlen D. Rubin+, Jim Jensen+, Jean Klingenstein*, Dan Ratner+ and the Ratner Family Foundation.