Free Metra Rides Offered for HAMILTON Attendees in Chicago

Broadway In Chicago and Metra continue the free ride promotion with HAMILTON — The unforgettable story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation, playing at the CIBC Theatre (18 W. Monroe St.) from March 4 through April 26.

Getting there is easy — and free! Ride Metra free to and from the theatre with your HAMILTON ticket, valid on the date of your performance only. This special offer is available throughout the run and includes round-trip travel . Just show your ticket to the conductor each way and enjoy a relaxing ride into the city before the curtain rises, and back home after the show! Metra offers a short, walkable connection from any of its five downtown stations, each less than a mile away from the CIBC Theatre located in the heart of the Loop—with compatible schedules throughout the day and evening. Metra provides the ideal solution for theatre lovers seeking a safe, convenient, and stress-free ride. To plan your ride and view Metra schedules, visit, Metra.com/Hamilton.

Individual tickets for HAMILTON are on sale now and range from $63–$208, with a select number of premium seats available. Additional fees apply for online purchases. See below for additional ticket and performance schedule information.

ABOUT HAMILTON

The unforgettable story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation, seen by more than 28 million people around the world.

HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander HAMILTON as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy and Olivier Awards, and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

PERFORMANCE AND TICKET INFORMATION

Individual ticket prices range from $63–$208 (as of 2/18/26; prices subject to change and based on availability), with a select number of premium seats available for all performances. Tickets are available at www.BroadwayInChicago.com , or at the box office of any Broadway In Chicago venue. Additional fees apply for online purchases. Group tickets for parties of 10 or more are available by calling Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com.