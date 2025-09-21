Photos: WISH YOU WERE HERE Marks Remy Bumppo Theatre Company’s Chicago Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Remy Bumppo Theatre Company's Chicago premiere and first production in its 30th anniversary season, Wish You Were Here, is running through October 19 at Theater Wit.

Written by Sanaz Toossi and directed by Azar Kasemi, the play tells the story of a group of friends keeping up a sense of normalcy amid the protests breaking out across Iran from 1978 to 1991.

"It has been exhilarating to dive into the juicy language and beautiful imagery of the play," said Kazemi. "I have been speaking to my parents to gain more insights about the landscape and culture in Iran pre-revolution. Digging up photos from that time to share. ... I learned recently that my parents actually came to America on vacation and ended up never leaving due to the escalation of unrest in Iran during the regime change. My mission as an artist is to direct plays where the political and personal collide and this process is proving to be at the heart of that mission.”

The cast includes Gloria Imseih Petrelli (Salme), Yourtana Sulaiman (Zari), Tina Arfaee (Shideh/New Friend) and Joan Nahid (Rana). Understudies are Joelle Sarab Denhof, Preeti Thaker, Maliha Sayed, Sahar Dika and Kseniya Janyan.

Joining Toossi and Kazemi is a creative team including Paige Mesina (assistant director); Adelina Feldman-Schultz, Tertulia Creative Solutions (casting director); Katie Galetti (casting consultant); Kristina Fluty (intimacy director); Jacob C. Shuler (he/him, dramaturg); Lauren M. Nichols (scenic director); Saskia Bakker (she/her, properties designer); Conchita Avitia (lighting designer); Amina Gilbert (assistant lighting designer); Thomas Dixon (sound designer); Emily Lynch (assistant sound designer); Kristy Leigh Hall (costume designer); Anna Finerty (assistant costumer designer); Lindsay Wilkinson (seamstress); Johnnie Schleyer (production manager); Chris Stopka (technical director); Caitlyn Girten (scenic charge); Nick Chamernik (lighting supervisor); Ali Westendorf (wardrobe supervisor); Olivia Sullam (stage manager), Macy Mateer (assistant stage manager); Marti Lyons (artistic director); Margaret McCloskey (executive director); Christina Casano (creative producer); Missy Preston (development manager); John Craig (operations manager), Emily Szymanski (patron services & communications coordinator) and Cynthia A. Hanks (AEA representative).