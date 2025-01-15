Photos & Video: FAT HAM Chicago Premiere at Goodman Theatre

Performances will run from January 11 – February 23.
James Ijames’s Pulitzer Prize-winning, five-time Tony Award-nominated play Fat Ham is now playing at The Goodman Theatre. Directed by Tyrone Phillips—Founding Artistic Director of Chicago’s famed Definition Theatre, who co-produces Fat Ham with the Goodman—the production tells the story of Juicy, a Black, queer young man who is confronted by the ghost of his father during a family barbeque. Seeking revenge for his murder, his father puts a screeching halt to Juicy’s quest for joy and liberation. See photos here!
Ijames’s reinvention of Shakespeare’s masterpiece features an all-Chicago cast, including Trumane Alston (Juicy), Sheldon Brown, E. Faye Butler, Ronald L. Conner, Victor Musoni, Ireon Roach and Anji White. Fat Ham appears January 11 – February 23.
A host of special events for the production include: Play on Words Conversation with Poet Jyreika Guest (January 15), a multi-talented artist who shares her unique voice and creative journey in penning a poem inspired by the play; Drinks and Discussion: Conversation with Definition Theatre (January 24) featuring a panel of the talented Black creatives behind the Chicago-premiere production exploring the unique experiences and perspectives of Black queer artists; Black Affinity Night (February 7) celebrates the richness of Black culture and community at a special pre-show reception and conversation, followed by the evening performance.
Photo credit: Liz Lauren
Trumane Alston and Ireon Roach
Sheldon D. Brown, Ronald L. Conner, Trumane Alston, E. Faye Butler, Ireon Roach and Anji White
Trumane Alston and Anji White
Trumane Alston and Sheldon D. Brown
Victor Musoni, Trumane Alston, Sheldon D. Brown, E. Faye Butler and Ireon Roach
Anji White and Ronald L. Conner
Victor Musoni and Trumane Alston
