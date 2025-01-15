Photos & Video: FAT HAM Chicago Premiere at Goodman Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



James Ijames’s Pulitzer Prize-winning, five-time Tony Award-nominated play Fat Ham is now playing at The Goodman Theatre. Directed by Tyrone Phillips—Founding Artistic Director of Chicago’s famed Definition Theatre, who co-produces Fat Ham with the Goodman—the production tells the story of Juicy, a Black, queer young man who is confronted by the ghost of his father during a family barbeque. Seeking revenge for his murder, his father puts a screeching halt to Juicy’s quest for joy and liberation. See photos here!

Ijames’s reinvention of Shakespeare’s masterpiece features an all-Chicago cast, including Trumane Alston (Juicy), Sheldon Brown, E. Faye Butler, Ronald L. Conner, Victor Musoni, Ireon Roach and Anji White. Fat Ham appears January 11 – February 23.

A host of special events for the production include: Play on Words Conversation with Poet Jyreika Guest (January 15), a multi-talented artist who shares her unique voice and creative journey in penning a poem inspired by the play; Drinks and Discussion: Conversation with Definition Theatre (January 24) featuring a panel of the talented Black creatives behind the Chicago-premiere production exploring the unique experiences and perspectives of Black queer artists; Black Affinity Night (February 7) celebrates the richness of Black culture and community at a special pre-show reception and conversation, followed by the evening performance.

