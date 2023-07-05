Photos: In Rehearsal For NO MAN'S LAND At Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Playing July 13 – August 20, 2023 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater.

 Steppenwolf Theatre Company, the nation’s premier ensemble theater company, concludes its 47th season with Harold Pinter’s celebrated masterwork No Man’s Land directed by Les Waters (Dana H., In the Next Room..(or the vibrator play), Middletown), playing July 13 – August 20, 2023 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater. Go inside rehearsal in the photos below!playing July 13 – August 20, 2023 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater.

 

Single tickets starting at $20 are now on sale at steppenwolf.org or the Box Office at (312) 335-1650. The press opening is Sunday, July 23 at 6 pm.

No Man’s Land will feature ensemble members Austin Pendleton (The Minutes – Broadway, My Cousin Vinny, Billions) and Jeff Perry (Alaska Daily, Scandal, August: Osage County) with Jon Hudson Odom (MS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT, Somebody Somewhere, Lovecraft Country) and Samuel Roukin (Turn: Washington’s Spies, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2).

In the drawing room of his stately Hampstead mansion, the wealthy, aging Hirst hosts his newfound acquaintance, the enigmatic Spooner, for an evening of endless beer, scotch and vodka. The night winds on, the drinks keep pouring and the ground keeps shifting – until two sinister younger men arrive and interrupt the bacchanal. Steppenwolf returns to Harold Pinter’s modern masterpiece: a generational power struggle, a tug of war between expert wordsmiths, a maze of murky meaning. Or perhaps it's just two old English sots waxing nostalgic and waiting for the sun to rise. In No Man’s Land, you can never be certain, and nothing is as is seems. 

The creative team includes Andrew Boyce (Scenic Design), Janice Pytel (Costume Design), Yi Zhao (Lighting Design), Mikhail Fiksel (Sound Design), Courtney Abbott (Fight Choreographer), Gigi Buffington (Company Voice and Text Coach), Tom Pearl (Producing Director), JC Clementz, CSA (Casting Director), Laura D. Glenn (Production Stage Manager) and Jaclynn Joslin (Assistant Stage Manager). For full cast and creative team bios, click here.



