Photos: First Look at A HOME WHAT HOWLS (OR THE HOUSE WHAT WAS RAVINE) at Steppenwolf Theatre

Performances run through March 2, 2024.

By: Feb. 11, 2024

Steppenwolf Theatre Company, the nation’s premier ensemble theater company, has released production photos for Steppenwolf for Young Adults’ (SYA) world premiere of a home what howls (or the house what was ravine) by Matthew Paul Olmos and directed by Laura Alcalá Baker. The play, described as a "powerful and poetic look at displacement and youth activism," will play February 7 – March 2, 2024 in Steppenwolf’s stunning in-the-round Ensemble Theater in Honor of Helen Zell, 1646 N. Halsted St. in Chicago. The press opening is Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 7:30 pm.

Check out the photos below!

The cast includes ensemble member Tim Hopper (Downstate, Chicago, New York & London) with Charín Álvarez (I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter, ¡Bernarda!), Leslie Sophia Pérez (I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter), Isabel Quintero (La Osa Menor) and Eddie Torres (Downstate, Chicago, New York & London).

A coyote howling. A home in disarray. A young woman alone. In Matthew Paul Olmos’ world premiere, Soledad Vargas is in the city, fighting for her family’s right to live on their land. When hope starts to dwindle, how far will she go, and what will she be forced to leave behind? A modern myth drawn from the real-life struggles of displaced communities around the globe, a home what howls is a lyrically-rendered quest of youth activism standing against forces of injustice.

The a home what howls production team includes Lauren Nichols (Scenic Design), Uriel Gómez (Costume Design), Lindsey Lyddan (Lighting Design), Peter Clare (Sound Design), April Dawn Guthrie (Original Music), Maya Vinice Prentiss (Fight Choreographer & Intimacy Consultant), Kate DeVore (Vocal Coach), Mike Przygoda (Music Consultant), Bryar Barborka (Dramaturg), Patrick Zakem (Creative Producer), Elise Hausken (Production Manager), JC Clementz, CSA (Casting), Michelle Medvin (Production Stage Manager) and Kathleen Barrett (Assistant Stage Manager).

Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow

Photos: First Look at A HOME WHAT HOWLS (OR THE HOUSE WHAT WAS RAVINE) at Steppenwolf Theatre
Leslie Sophia Pérez, Eddie Torres, Charín Álvarez and Isabel Quintero

Photos: First Look at A HOME WHAT HOWLS (OR THE HOUSE WHAT WAS RAVINE) at Steppenwolf Theatre
Eddie Torres, Charín Álvarez and Leslie Sophia Pérez

Photos: First Look at A HOME WHAT HOWLS (OR THE HOUSE WHAT WAS RAVINE) at Steppenwolf Theatre
Isabel Quintero, Leslie Sophia Pérez, and Tim Hopper

Photos: First Look at A HOME WHAT HOWLS (OR THE HOUSE WHAT WAS RAVINE) at Steppenwolf Theatre
Charín Álvarez and Eddie Torres

Photos: First Look at A HOME WHAT HOWLS (OR THE HOUSE WHAT WAS RAVINE) at Steppenwolf Theatre
Eddie Torres, Charín Álvarez and Leslie Sophia Pérez

Photos: First Look at A HOME WHAT HOWLS (OR THE HOUSE WHAT WAS RAVINE) at Steppenwolf Theatre
Tim Hopper and Leslie Sophia Pérez

Photos: First Look at A HOME WHAT HOWLS (OR THE HOUSE WHAT WAS RAVINE) at Steppenwolf Theatre
Leslie Sophia Pérez and Isabel Quintero

Photos: First Look at A HOME WHAT HOWLS (OR THE HOUSE WHAT WAS RAVINE) at Steppenwolf Theatre
Isabel Quintero and Charín Álvarez

Photos: First Look at A HOME WHAT HOWLS (OR THE HOUSE WHAT WAS RAVINE) at Steppenwolf Theatre
Leslie Sophia Pérez, Eddie Torres and Charín Álvarez

Photos: First Look at A HOME WHAT HOWLS (OR THE HOUSE WHAT WAS RAVINE) at Steppenwolf Theatre
Tim Hopper and Leslie Sophia Pérez

Photos: First Look at A HOME WHAT HOWLS (OR THE HOUSE WHAT WAS RAVINE) at Steppenwolf Theatre
Charín Álvarez and Eddie Torres

Photos: First Look at A HOME WHAT HOWLS (OR THE HOUSE WHAT WAS RAVINE) at Steppenwolf Theatre
Eddie Torres, Charín Álvarez and Leslie Sophia Pérez

Photos: First Look at A HOME WHAT HOWLS (OR THE HOUSE WHAT WAS RAVINE) at Steppenwolf Theatre
Isabel Quintero and Leslie Sophia Pérez




Recommended For You